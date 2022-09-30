Cincinnati Playhouse Heads To Burger Farm For CHILDREN OF THE CORN MAZE: IN SEARCH OF THE GREENVILLE GHOST

The October chill will get a bit colder when CHILDREN OF THE CORN MAZE: IN SEARCH OF THE GREENVILLE GHOST brings chilling stories to Burger Farm in Newtown beginning Oct. 7. The immersive experience, part of the Playhouse's Off the Grid series, takes place Fridays and Saturdays in October.



The Burger Farm and Garden Center fields still have many spooky tales to tell in this follow-up to 2020's Children of the Corn Maze. In this all-new play by Brant Russell, teenagers keep disappearing after dark, leaving hardly any evidence in their wake. Could it be the Greenville Ghost, a monstrous menace of local lore? The Greenville City Council isn't taking the matter seriously, so it's up to the audience to form a search party! With touches of humor and mind-boggling twists, this real-time mystery unfolds as participants explore the farm's spooky fields, searching for clues in this immersive, outdoor experience.



The outdoor corn maze performances coincide with Burger Farm's annual Fall Fun Festival and occur on Friday and Saturday nights: Oct. 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22, 28 and 29 at 7, 8, 9 and 10 p.m. In addition to the interactive experience in the corn maze, guests can enjoy a hot drink station, a bonfire pit and hay bales as part of Burger Farm's Annual Farm Fun festival.



The Playhouse's Off the Grid series creates immersive theatre experiences. The interactive performances take place in site-specific or social settings that reimagine the nature of theatrical storytelling.



Tickets are available on cincyplay.com. Four performances will take place daily on Fridays and Saturdays Oct. 7-29 at Burger Farm and Garden Center in Newtown, 7849 Main Street (45244). Performances are at 7, 8, 9 and 10 p.m. Each performance runs approximately 45-55 minutes. For ages 12 and up.