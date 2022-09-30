Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cincinnati Playhouse Heads To Burger Farm For CHILDREN OF THE CORN MAZE: IN SEARCH OF THE GREENVILLE GHOST

The Burger Farm and Garden Center fields still have many spooky tales to tell in this follow-up to 2020's Children of the Corn Maze.

Cincinnati News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 30, 2022  
Cincinnati Playhouse Heads To Burger Farm For CHILDREN OF THE CORN MAZE: IN SEARCH OF THE GREENVILLE GHOST

The October chill will get a bit colder when CHILDREN OF THE CORN MAZE: IN SEARCH OF THE GREENVILLE GHOST brings chilling stories to Burger Farm in Newtown beginning Oct. 7. The immersive experience, part of the Playhouse's Off the Grid series, takes place Fridays and Saturdays in October.

The Burger Farm and Garden Center fields still have many spooky tales to tell in this follow-up to 2020's Children of the Corn Maze. In this all-new play by Brant Russell, teenagers keep disappearing after dark, leaving hardly any evidence in their wake. Could it be the Greenville Ghost, a monstrous menace of local lore? The Greenville City Council isn't taking the matter seriously, so it's up to the audience to form a search party! With touches of humor and mind-boggling twists, this real-time mystery unfolds as participants explore the farm's spooky fields, searching for clues in this immersive, outdoor experience.

The outdoor corn maze performances coincide with Burger Farm's annual Fall Fun Festival and occur on Friday and Saturday nights: Oct. 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22, 28 and 29 at 7, 8, 9 and 10 p.m. In addition to the interactive experience in the corn maze, guests can enjoy a hot drink station, a bonfire pit and hay bales as part of Burger Farm's Annual Farm Fun festival.

The Playhouse's Off the Grid series creates immersive theatre experiences. The interactive performances take place in site-specific or social settings that reimagine the nature of theatrical storytelling.

Tickets are available on cincyplay.com. Four performances will take place daily on Fridays and Saturdays Oct. 7-29 at Burger Farm and Garden Center in Newtown, 7849 Main Street (45244). Performances are at 7, 8, 9 and 10 p.m. Each performance runs approximately 45-55 minutes. For ages 12 and up.


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Cincinnati? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 

TodayTix


More Hot Stories For You


Ensemble Theatre Extends Relaxed Performances
September 30, 2022

Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati (ETC) will offer relaxed performances for every production in their 2022-2023 Season. Relaxed performances (previously called sensory-friendly performances) are designed to create a comfortable arts experience for audience members who may benefit from a more relaxed theatre environment.
Disney's DESCENDANTS: The Musical Opens Next Week At The Children's Theatre Of CincinnatiDisney's DESCENDANTS: The Musical Opens Next Week At The Children's Theatre Of Cincinnati
September 29, 2022

DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL presented by The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati will open next week at the Taft Theatre.
Photos: First Look at World Premiere of IT'S NOT A TRIP IT'S A JOURNEY at Know TheatrePhotos: First Look at World Premiere of IT'S NOT A TRIP IT'S A JOURNEY at Know Theatre
September 24, 2022

Photos have been released from the Know Theater's production of it's not a trip it's a journey by Charly Evon Simpson. Performances run from September 23 through October 9 as part of a Rolling World Premiere alongside productions at other theaters across the nation.
Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Cincinnati Pops And May Festival Announce 2022-23 Digital Livestream ScheduleCincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Cincinnati Pops And May Festival Announce 2022-23 Digital Livestream Schedule
September 20, 2022

The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra (CSO), Cincinnati Pops and May Festival have announced plans to present eight livestreamed concerts from Cincinnati Music Hall this season.
The Children's Theatre Of Cincinnati Announce Monster Bash, a Family-Friendly Halloween PartyThe Children's Theatre Of Cincinnati Announce Monster Bash, a Family-Friendly Halloween Party
September 20, 2022

Join The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati (TCT) for Monster Bash, a Halloween costume party for the whole family, October 22 from 4-9 p.m. at TCT's headquarters at 4015 Red Bank Road. This year's theme is “Chillin' with Villains.”