Cincinnati Opera Kicks off 2023 Summer Festival With Opera in the Park

The event is on Sunday, June 11, at 7:30 p.m.

By: Jun. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
Review: TROUBLE IN MIND at Cincinnati Shakespeare Company Photo 3 Review: TROUBLE IN MIND at Cincinnati Shakespeare Company
2023-24 Shakespeare in American Communities Grants Revealed Photo 4 2023-24 Shakespeare in American Communities Grants Revealed

Cincinnati Opera Kicks off 2023 Summer Festival With Opera in the Park

 Cincinnati Opera celebrates the kickoff of its 2023 Summer Festival this weekend with a free community concert in the heart of Over-the-Rhine.

On Sunday, June 11, at 7:30 p.m., Cincinnati Opera presents Opera in the Park, a free concert in Washington Park featuring a selection of opera and musical theater favorites performed by star singers from Cincinnati Opera’s 2023 Summer Festival, the Cincinnati Opera Chorus, the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, and the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Brass Institute. Guests who arrive early can also enjoy a free preview performance by the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Brass Institute, beginning at 6 p.m.

Admission to Opera in the Park is free and open to the public. Visit cincinnatiopera.org for more information. 


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Cincinnati? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 



RELATED STORIES - Cincinnati

1
Review: MAYTAG VIRGIN at Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati Photo
Review: MAYTAG VIRGIN at Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati

A love story at its core, director Bridget Leak uses a great deal of nuance to form the connection of its two characters as they navigate the slow burn of attraction, grief, and life itself.

2
Review: TROUBLE IN MIND at Cincinnati Shakespeare Company Photo
Review: TROUBLE IN MIND at Cincinnati Shakespeare Company

Trouble in Mind made its Broadway premiere in 2021, 66 years after it was produced off-Broadway at Greenwich Mews Theatre. Cincinnati Shakespeare Company is known for its unique takes on classic stories and reviving them for a fresh audience, and this play is no exception. Known for its general themes of racism and sexism from a black perspective, the play eerily reflects a modern culture and language despite being written several decades ago. Manipulative tactics are used strategically by the characters, performative allyships are shattered, and false dignity is stripped for raw truth.

3
Review: MOULIN ROUGE! at Aronoff Center Photo
Review: MOULIN ROUGE! at Aronoff Center

Moulin Rouge! is based on the 2001 Baz Luhrmann film of the same name and originally starred Ewan McGregor and Nicole Kidman. Known for its somber tale and use of modern music in a vintage setting, the story and its elements translated extremely well to the stage while also being different enough to appreciate the stage musical in its own right. The updated music for a 2023 audience, a strong cast and crew, and a tale of desperate, devoted love all make this production Moulin Rouge! excel beyond the surface of the fantasy.

4
Ensemble Theatre Reveals Lineup For 2023-2024 Season Photo
Ensemble Theatre Reveals Lineup For 2023-2024 Season

Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati (ETC), the region’s premiere theatre, is delighted to announce its 2023-2024 season, which features a Pulitzer Prize finalist, a world premiere comedy, an autobiographical tour-de-force, and the revival of a unique rock musical. Along with this compelling lineup, next season also features the world premiere holiday musical about Cincinnati’s larger-than-life hippo heroine.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Nikki Crawford Doesn't Want You to Judge Her FAT HAM Character Video Video: Nikki Crawford Doesn't Want You to Judge Her FAT HAM Character
Julia Lester Is Living Out Her Theatre Kid Dreams Video
Julia Lester Is Living Out Her Theatre Kid Dreams
How Colton Ryan Followed a Musical Theatre Blueprint to His Tony Nomination Video
How Colton Ryan Followed a Musical Theatre Blueprint to His Tony Nomination
Kevin Cahoon Opens Up About His 29-Year Journey to the Tonys Video
Kevin Cahoon Opens Up About His 29-Year Journey to the Tonys
View all Videos

Cincinnati SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kinky Boots
The Carnegie (6/30-8/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill
The Carnegie (7/15-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Guys and Dolls
The Carnegie (7/29-8/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Maytag Virgin
Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati (5/27-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hello, Dolly!
The Carnegie (2/02-2/18)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You