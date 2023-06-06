Cincinnati Opera Kicks off 2023 Summer Festival With Opera in the Park

Cincinnati Opera celebrates the kickoff of its 2023 Summer Festival this weekend with a free community concert in the heart of Over-the-Rhine.

On Sunday, June 11, at 7:30 p.m., Cincinnati Opera presents Opera in the Park, a free concert in Washington Park featuring a selection of opera and musical theater favorites performed by star singers from Cincinnati Opera’s 2023 Summer Festival, the Cincinnati Opera Chorus, the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, and the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Brass Institute. Guests who arrive early can also enjoy a free preview performance by the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Brass Institute, beginning at 6 p.m.

Admission to Opera in the Park is free and open to the public. Visit cincinnatiopera.org for more information.

