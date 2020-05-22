Cincinnati May Festival Extends Contract Of Director Of Choruses Robert Porco 

The Cincinnati May Festival announced a three-year contract extension for Director of Choruses Robert Porco, effective through the end of the 2023 May Festival, the Festival's 150th anniversary. Porco has served in this role since 1989 and in that time has prepared the volunteer May Festival Chorus for hundreds of performances for not only the Festival itself, but also concerts with the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra and the Cincinnati Pops. The Director of Choruses is a key part of the May Festival's artistic leadership model which also includes Principal Conductor Juanjo Mena.

"It continues to be an honor to prepare such dedicated singers performing at such a high level," said Porco. "We are deeply disappointed that the global COVID-19 outbreak caused the cancellation of the 2020 May Festival, and I look forward to reuniting with the Chorus once it's safe again. The May Festival is truly unique in the choral world."

"Bob's experience, artistry, and leadership are extraordinary assets for the May Festival," said Mena. "We have forged a true partnership and I am thrilled and honored to continue our work together."

Porco has been recognized as one of the leading choral musicians in the United States and for over 40 years been an active preparer and conductor of choral and orchestral works, including most of the major choral repertoire, as well as of opera. In 2011 Porco received Chorus America's highest honor, the Michael Korn Founders Award for Development of the Professional Choral Art.

The May Festival Chorus has earned acclaim locally, nationally and internationally for its musicality, vast range of repertoire and sheer power of sound. The Chorus of 130 professionally trained singers is the core artistic element of the Cincinnati May Festival as well as the official chorus of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra and the Cincinnati Pops. Throughout each season the Chorus Members collectively devote more than 40,000 hours in rehearsals and performances.

