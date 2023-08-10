Chris Tucker Brings The Legend Tour to Aronoff Center in October

Award-winning actor, producer and comedian Chris Tucker has announced his first major tour in North America since 2011. Produced by Live Nation, the historic 30-city fall 2023 run – The Legend Tour 2023 – kicks off on September 8 at North Charleston Performing Arts Center in Charleston, South Carolina, making stops across North America in Toronto, Nashville, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and more before wrapping up in Detroit, MI at Fox Theatre on January 12.

 

"I started my career doing stand-up in comedy clubs and it's stand-up comedy that prepared me for all of my movie roles,” said Chris Tucker. “I'm looking forward to getting back to my roots. I love performing live, there's nothing like the energy of a live crowd and making people laugh. I'm excited to be back out on tour."

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale on Thursday, August 10. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale on Friday, August 11 at 10:00 AM at Cincinnatiarts.org.

 

THE LEGEND TOUR DATES

Fri Sep 08 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Performing Arts Center

Sun Sep 10 – Norfolk, VA – Chrysler Hall

Wed Sep 20 – Louisville, KY – The Louisville Palace

Fri Sep 22 – Memphis, TN – The Orpheum Theatre Memphis

Sun Sep 24 – Durham, NC – DPAC

Sat Sep 30 – Oakland, CA – Paramount Theatre-Oakland

Tue Oct 03 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre

Wed Oct 04 – Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater

Thu Oct 05 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Sat Oct 07 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Pantages Theatre

Tue Oct 10 – Columbus, OH – Palace Theatre Columbus

Wed Oct 11 – Cincinnati, OH – Aronoff Center

Thu Oct 12 – Cleveland, OH – State Theatre at Playhouse Square

Wed Oct 18 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

Thu Oct 19 – Pittsburgh, PA – Benedum Center

Sun Oct 22 – Baltimore, MD – Hippodrome at France-Merrick Performing Arts

Thu Oct 26 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

Wed Nov 01 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sat Nov 04 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

Tue Nov 07 – Oklahoma City, OK – Criterion Theater Wed

Nov 08 – Kansas City, MO – Music Hall Kansas City

Tue Nov 14 – Jacksonville, FL – Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Wed Nov 15 – Orlando, FL – Dr Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Fri Nov 17 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

Wed Nov 29 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

Sat Dec 02 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

Mon Dec 04 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre

Thu Dec 07 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

Tue Jan 09 – Toronto, ON – Meridian Hall

Fri Jan 12 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre

 

ABOUT CHRIS TUCKER

 

CHRIS TUCKER is an internationally recognized, award-winning actor, producer, and comedian. He is best known for his role of Detective James Carter in the blockbuster Rush Hour action-comedy film franchise, starring opposite Jackie Chan under the direction of Brett Ratner. Most recently, Chris was seen on the big screen staring opposite Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and Viola Davis in the Amazon Studio hit AIR.

 

Tucker's career began in the early 1990s when he became a favorite on Russell Simmons' HBO Def Comedy Jam. He then rose to prominence with his first starring role, in the 1995 cult classic Friday, alongside Ice Cube. In 1997, Tucker executive produced and co-starred with Charlie Sheen in the hit movie Money Talks, directed by Ratner, and also appeared in Luc Besson's globally successful sci-fi adventure The Fifth Element. His other film credits include the Hughes brothers' Dead Presidents, Quentin Tarantino's Jackie Brown, David O'Russell's award-winning hit Silver Linings Playbook, and Ang Lee's Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk.

 

In 2015, Tucker released Chris Tucker Live exclusively on Netflix, marking the first project he starred in and produced through his own company, Chris Tucker Entertainment. He currently tours around the world performing live comedy shows, which have received rave reviews globally. In addition to entertaining millions of fans on stage and screen, Tucker is a dedicated humanitarian, spending much of his spare time traveling the world, doing charitable work through The Chris Tucker Foundation. By making a difference, he truly believes we are blessed to be a blessing.


