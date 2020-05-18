Children's Theater of Cincinnati is holding an online auction to benefit the theater!

The have shared the following information on their website:

Starting this Wednesday May 13, The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati (TCT) will be auctioning a number of fun and unique items and experiences to raise funds to sustain its mission of educating, entertaining and engaging audiences of all ages through professional theatrical productions and arts education programming.

TCT's Ready, Set, Auction! is ready for launch with a robust, nationwide, online auction through the Bidding for Good platform. It will be open from Wednesday, May 13 at 12 noon until Sunday, May 24 at 11:59 PM. All proceeds will benefit The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati.

There are 59 fabulous items and unique experiences to bid on, including:

Cincinnati Fire Department 31 - Oakley Station - Dinner at the Firehouse for up to four (4) people. Enjoy a homemade firehouse dinner with the firefighters in Oakley. Also includes a tour of the fire station.

Full-day guided Grand Teton Wildlife Safari with gourmet picnic lunch for two (2) on guided scenic Snake River float and lunch for two (2) with a 3-night stay in a standard guest room at the Rustic Inn Creekside Resort & Spa, The Lodge at Jackson Hole, The Wort Hotel, or similar venue in Jackson Hole, WY.

Cincinnati Date Night Package with Food, Relaxation, and Fun! - Take your special someone and enjoy time together across Cincinnati and beautiful flowers too! Includes dinners at amazing local restaurants like Sotto, Salazar, Balance Café, Montgomery Inn and more, plus a Cincinnati Pedal Wagon and Mural Tour for two (2), a spa package from Mitchell's Salon and Day Spa, flowers from Adrian Durban Florist, and much, much more!

With the help of the TCT costume shop, dress your family in iconic holiday attire and have your photo taken with a holiday backdrop. The photo session will last one (1) hour in total and you are welcome to include grandparents, grandchildren, parents, children and up to two (2) dogs if desired.

For more information visit: https://thechildrenstheatre.com/2020/05/ready-set-auction/.

