Celebrate July 4th With The Cincinnati Pops At Riverbend

A summer tradition returns to Riverbend Music Center on the Fourth of July when the Cincinnati Pops presents "Red, White, and BOOM," a concert celebrating American independence and musical traditions. John Morris Russell leads the family-friendly Pops performance, featuring guest artists Six-String Soldiers US Army Field Band, Cincinnati Pops Chorale, and Broadway star and Tony Award nominee Montego Glover -all this along with Rozzi's Famous Fireworks after the concert. The Pops series is presented by PNC and kids 17 and under are free on the lawn courtesy of Toyota.

"A program like Red, White, and BOOM has all the elements of a complete Music Hall season, including quintessentially American music that everyone loves: jazz, bluegrass, rock and R&B, Broadway and Hollywood - as well as patriotic favorites," says Cincinnati Pops Conductor John Morris Russell.

Also at Red, White, and BOOM, the Pops will perform selections from their new recording Voyage, schedule for release on July 5. These works include the theme from Galaxy Quest by composer David Newman and First Man by composer Justin Hurwitz. This upcoming recording celebrates the 50th anniversary of the first Moon landing in 1969 and the historic "giant leap for mankind."

"NASA's decade-long mission to land humans on the Moon in the 1960s defines the American spirit," says Russell. "The science, engineering, teamwork, determination and sheer guts that got Neil Armstrong and Edwin 'Buzz' Aldrin to the surface of the Moon and back in July of 1969 represents the pinnacle of American exceptionalism."

Enjoy exceptional American music - live at Riverbend Music Center - when the Cincinnati Pops Orchestra and John Morris Russell present Red, White, and BOOM on Thursday, July 4, 2019 starting at 8 pm.

Tickets start at $15 (in advance) $5 tickets for active & retired military members. FREE lawn tickets for kids 17 and under (tickets issued at gate)

Also, FREE admission to Coney Island's classic rides on July 4 with your "Red, White & Boom!" concert ticket. (Excludes pool.)

Montego Glover, guest vocalist Star of Broadway, television, and film, Montego Glover created the role of Felicia Farrell in the Broadway hit musical Memphis, for which she received a Tony Award Nomination for Lead Actress in a Musical. A graduate of Florida State University with a BFA in Music Theatre, Ms. Glover made her Broadway debut in the original Broadway cast of The Color Purple in the roles of Celie & Nettie. She starred in the hugely successful 2016 Broadway revival of Les Miserables as Fantine and currently is playing Angelica Schuyler in the Chicago Company of Hamilton.

Cincinnati Pops Chorale Members of the Cincinnati May Festival Chorus, May Festival Youth Chorus, and Classical Roots Chorus make up the Cincinnati Pops Chorale under the direction of Matthew Swanson, associate director of choruses.





