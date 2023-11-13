Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Awards

Casting Society Of America Member D. Lynn Meyers To Audition Actors For MEALS 4 MONOLOGUES, December 4-5 & 7

ensemble theatre hosts meals 4 monologues auditions

By: Nov. 13, 2023

Casting Society Of America Member D. Lynn Meyers To Audition Actors For MEALS 4 MONOLOGUES, December 4-5 & 7

Dim the lights, Raise the Curtain! Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati hosts its 12th annual Meals 4 Monologues auditions. Actors from throughout the nation are invited to a general audition call to perform for D. Lynn Meyers, a member of the Casting Society of America (CSA), and are encouraged to make a donation to Cincinnati's Freestore Foodbank. 

The event, in an effort to support local food banks while auditioning local talent, will be held in-person on Monday, December 4 and Tuesday, December 5 from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm and virtually via Zoom on Thursday, December 7 from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm. This is an open casting call to all Equity union and non-union actors for future theatre, film, TV, and/or commercial projects cast by D. Lynn Meyers, CSA. This call is for all interested without regard to previous experience and with a strong emphasis on diversity and inclusion.

Sign-ups are now available and are and on a first-come, first-serve basis. Audition time slots are 3 minutes each and must be scheduled ONLINE at www.ensemblecincinnati.org/about/auditions.

To audition:

  • Upload a current HEADSHOT and RÉSUMÉ (DO NOT email them) during sign-up

  • Prepare a short monologue and song (must be performed a cappella), or two prepared monologues

  • Make a suggested donation to the Cincinnati Freestore Foodbank:  https://bit.ly/M4M_23

The Freestore Foodbank is the largest emergency food and services provider to children and families in Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky, and Southeast Indiana, distributing 33 million meals annually to low-income individuals and families. The Freestore Foodbank supports 511 community partner agencies serving 20 counties in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana. This includes food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, community centers, program sites, senior centers, and daycare facilities. The Freestore Foodbank is a member of Feeding America.

The Casting Society of America (CSA) is the premier organization of theatrical Casting Directors in film, television, and theatre. Although it is not a union, the CSA is a united professional society that consistently sets the level of professionalism in casting upon which the entertainment industry relies. CSA's more than 490 members are represented not only in the United States, but also in Europe, Canada, Australia, and South Africa. “I am very proud to be a member of the Casting Society of America,” says CSA member D. Lynn Meyers. “The idea of Meals 4 Monologues came from a desire to always see new talent and to aid the community. I am delighted at the opportunity to see new faces and to spread outreach beyond the Greater Cincinnati area through this event.”

Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati is supported, in part, by the generosity of community contributions to the ArtsWave Campaign. 

The Ohio Arts Council helps fund Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans. Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati also receives funding from the Shubert Foundation and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati is a professional theatre dedicated to producing world and regional premieres of works that often explore compelling social issues. We fulfill our mission through our stage productions and educational outreach programs that enlighten, enliven, enrich, and inspire our audiences.


