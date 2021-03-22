Candid Conversation Welcomes BLACK VIOLIN

The second in a series of five Candid Conversations presented by the Cincinnati Arts Association will feature Grammy-nominated Black Violin artists Kev Marcus and Wil Baptiste, who are no strangers to Cincinnati, having played to sold-out houses for school programs and the general public at Music Hall in 2019 and the Aronoff Center in 2018. On Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 7:30 PM via a live Zoom event, they will openly dialogue with local BIPOC artists about challenging stereotypes and status quo conventions, and how pathways to equity in the arts will require commitment and unwavering dedication by everyone involved in the process.

Candid Conversations is a five-event series designed to start a dialogue concerning the effects of racism on artists of color and on arts communities as a whole, as well as the journey toward change. Join national and local artists in intriguing discussions about the impact of their work on social justice, community wellbeing, and equity.

The Candid Conversation is moderated by Marvin Hawkins - President & CEO, Hum Arts Collective; Grand Monarch Enterprises; Member, Cincinnati Arts Association's Board of Trustees and Building Diverse Audiences Advisory Committee (BDAAC).

The local artists, arts educators, and arts administrators joining the Candid Conversation with Black Violin include:

· Naimah Bilal -- Chief Development Officer, Children's Literacy Initiative; Host of Urban Consulate Cincinnati

· Damian Hoskins - General Manager, Elementz

· Kick Lee - Founder, Cincinnati Music Accelerator; Music Producer, Composer, Sound Designer, and Instrumentalist

· Bernardo G. Lopez - Director, My Cincinnati

· Tracy Wilson - Director of Community Relations and Education, Cincinnati Opera

NOTE: This event does not include a performance by Black Violin.

Access to the online event may be purchased for $6.00 at www.CincinnatiArts.org or (513) 621-2787 [ARTS]. Purchasers will receive a registration link to the event after their purchase.

For more information about Black Violin, visit: Https://blackviolin.net/