CLYBOURNE PARK Will Continue CCM's 2019-20 Play Series
UC's College-Conservatory of Music (CCM) continues its new CCMONSTAGE Play Series with Bruce Norris' Clybourne Park, running Feb. 13-16, 2020, with a preview performance on Wednesday, Feb. 12. Dubbed "vital," "sharp-witted" and "ferociously smart" by the New York Times, Clybourne Park imagines events in a typical American neighborhood and reveals that underneath a family home, racial fault lines run deep and wide.
Winner of a Pulitzer Prize, Olivier Award and Tony Award, Clybourne Park examines how Americans talk - or don't talk - about race, class and real estate. It was written by Norris as a modernized response to Lorraine Hansberry's A Raisin in the Sun, focusing on the home Hansberry's protagonists were set to move into at the end of her seminal drama. Clybourne Park begins in 1959, as a grieving white family prepares to sell their home to an African-American family, causing anxiety in their middle-class Chicago neighborhood.
The second act takes place 50 years later, as a white family purchases the same home in the now predominantly African-American neighborhood, and makes plans to raze and rebuild the dwelling. Tensions rise in each act as the characters debate over the past, present and future of the home. This production contains strong language.
"Racial fault lines in America run deep and we have a duty to examine them closely if we hope to change," says CCM Acting Professor Richard Hess, director of Clybourne Park. "The students in the CCM Acting Department are not afraid to step into dangerous territory as artists. The path forged by Lorraine Hansberry must be explored if we hope to honor the struggle for equality that demands our attention."
"Clybourne Park is whip smart and it sizzles and cracks with biting insight," Hess adds. "You will gasp, you will laugh and you will understand better that the more things change in America, the more they stay the same."
The 2019-20 CCMONSTAGE Play Series presents Clybourne Park on Feb. 12 (preview)-16, 2020, at Patricia Corbett Theater. Tickets are on sale now through the CCM Box Office; student discounts are available.
Creative Team
- Richard Hess, director
- Will Graham*, production stage manager
- Mark Halpin, scenic designer
- Nina Agelvis*, lighting designer
- Joanne West*, costume designer
- Jerome Horng*, wig and make-up designer
- Ryan Hurt*, sound designer
- Sammi Grant, dialect and vocal coach
* CCM Student
Cast List
- Matt Fox as Russ Stoller
- Abby Palen as Bev Stoller
- Paige Jordan as Francie
- Charles Gidney as Albert
- Dustin Parsons as Jim
- Duncan Weinland as Karl
- Julianna Weis-Palacios as Betsy
- Lucas Prizant as Steve Driscoll
- Madison Pullman as Lindsey Driscoll
- Carlee Coulehan as Kathy
- Neuma Joy as Lena
- Trey Peterson as Kevin
- AJ Civello as Tom
- Gabe Nasato as Dan
- Austin James Cleri as Kenneth
Performance Times
- 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12 (preview)
- 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13
- 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14
- 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15
- 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16
Location
Patricia Corbett Theater, CCM Village
University of Cincinnati
Purchasing Tickets
Single tickets prices start at $32.50; preview performance ticket prices start at $15.50. Student discounts and group rates are also available.
Learn about additional ticket options for current CCM students.
Tickets can be purchased in person at the CCM Box Office, over the telephone at 513-556-4183 or online now through our e-box office.
Directions and Parking
CCM is located on the campus of the University of Cincinnati. Please visit ccm.uc.edu/about/directions for detailed driving directions to CCM Village.
Parking is available in UC's CCM Garage (located at the base of Corry Boulevard off Jefferson Avenue) and additional garages throughout the UC campus. Please visit uc.edu/parking for more information on parking rates.
For detailed maps and directions, please visit uc.edu/visitors.