CLYBOURNE PARK Will Continue CCM's 2019-20 Play Series

UC's College-Conservatory of Music (CCM) continues its new CCMONSTAGE Play Series with Bruce Norris' Clybourne Park, running Feb. 13-16, 2020, with a preview performance on Wednesday, Feb. 12. Dubbed "vital," "sharp-witted" and "ferociously smart" by the New York Times, Clybourne Park imagines events in a typical American neighborhood and reveals that underneath a family home, racial fault lines run deep and wide.

Winner of a Pulitzer Prize, Olivier Award and Tony Award, Clybourne Park examines how Americans talk - or don't talk - about race, class and real estate. It was written by Norris as a modernized response to Lorraine Hansberry's A Raisin in the Sun, focusing on the home Hansberry's protagonists were set to move into at the end of her seminal drama. Clybourne Park begins in 1959, as a grieving white family prepares to sell their home to an African-American family, causing anxiety in their middle-class Chicago neighborhood.

The second act takes place 50 years later, as a white family purchases the same home in the now predominantly African-American neighborhood, and makes plans to raze and rebuild the dwelling. Tensions rise in each act as the characters debate over the past, present and future of the home. This production contains strong language.

"Racial fault lines in America run deep and we have a duty to examine them closely if we hope to change," says CCM Acting Professor Richard Hess, director of Clybourne Park. "The students in the CCM Acting Department are not afraid to step into dangerous territory as artists. The path forged by Lorraine Hansberry must be explored if we hope to honor the struggle for equality that demands our attention."

"Clybourne Park is whip smart and it sizzles and cracks with biting insight," Hess adds. "You will gasp, you will laugh and you will understand better that the more things change in America, the more they stay the same."

The 2019-20 CCMONSTAGE Play Series presents Clybourne Park on Feb. 12 (preview)-16, 2020, at Patricia Corbett Theater. Tickets are on sale now through the CCM Box Office; student discounts are available.

Creative Team

Richard Hess, director

Will Graham*, production stage manager

Mark Halpin, scenic designer

Nina Agelvis*, lighting designer

Joanne West*, costume designer

Jerome Horng*, wig and make-up designer

Ryan Hurt*, sound designer

Sammi Grant, dialect and vocal coach

* CCM Student

Cast List

Matt Fox as Russ Stoller

Abby Palen as Bev Stoller

Paige Jordan as Francie

Charles Gidney as Albert

Dustin Parsons as Jim

Duncan Weinland as Karl

Julianna Weis-Palacios as Betsy

Lucas Prizant as Steve Driscoll

Madison Pullman as Lindsey Driscoll

Carlee Coulehan as Kathy

Neuma Joy as Lena

Trey Peterson as Kevin

AJ Civello as Tom

Gabe Nasato as Dan

Austin James Cleri as Kenneth

Performance Times

7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12 (preview)

7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13

7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14

2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15

2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16

Location

Patricia Corbett Theater, CCM Village

University of Cincinnati

Purchasing Tickets

Single tickets prices start at $32.50; preview performance ticket prices start at $15.50. Student discounts and group rates are also available.

Learn about additional ticket options for current CCM students.

Tickets can be purchased in person at the CCM Box Office, over the telephone at 513-556-4183 or online now through our e-box office.

Directions and Parking

CCM is located on the campus of the University of Cincinnati. Please visit ccm.uc.edu/about/directions for detailed driving directions to CCM Village.

Parking is available in UC's CCM Garage (located at the base of Corry Boulevard off Jefferson Avenue) and additional garages throughout the UC campus. Please visit uc.edu/parking for more information on parking rates.

For detailed maps and directions, please visit uc.edu/visitors.





