CCM Presents New Series Of Free Digital Performances

CCM's "stars of tomorrow" are back on stage, and you get the best seats in the house!

The University of Cincinnati's nationally ranked and internationally renowned College-Conservatory of Music invites arts lovers from around the world to join in the viewing party for the debut episode of CCMONSTAGE Online at 7:30 p.m. EST on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. The premiere will stream simultaneously on CCM's website and YouTube channel.

The debut installment features the CCM Philharmonia student orchestra performing a program of Classical Virtuosity that includes works by Claude Debussy/Maurice Ravel, Ottorino Respighi, Julia Perry and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Each episode also features insight into the repertoire and commentary on the process of rehearsing and performing during the era of COVID-19.

Future episodes will showcase performances by the CCM Ballet Ensemble, the CCM Chamber Choir, and a collaborative concert with CCM string quartet-in-residence the Ariel Quartet and members of the CSO/CCM Diversity Fellowship program. The performances by the CCM Ballet Ensemble and CCM Chamber Choir are further augmented by the cutting-edge artistry of students and faculty from CCM's Theatre Design and Production programs. CCM will announce the premiere dates for these subsequent episodes later this fall.

All episodes of CCMONSTAGE Online will be digitally streamed for free. After the premiere broadcast, each installment in this ongoing series will remain available for on-demand viewing.

Learn more about the series and watch the teaser trailer here.

Video production by MasseyGreenAVP, LLC. This digital performance series is made possible by support from CCMONSTAGE Online Broadcast Sponsors CCMpower and ArtsWave, and CCMONSTAGE Online Production Sponsors Dr. & Mrs. Carl G. Fischer.

Shows View More Cincinnati Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You