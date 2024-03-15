BREAKING THE CODE Opens Tonight at Falcon Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Breaking the Code by Hugh Whitemore, directed by Ed Cohen will be presented March 15, 16, 21, 22, 23, 28, 29, and 30 at Falcon Theatre. All performances are at 8 pm.

The cast features Ted Weil as Mick Ross, Rick Grant as Alan Turing, Parker Culp as Christopher Morcom, Linda Callahan as Sara Turing, Lawson Smith as Ron Miller, Ron Cropper as John Smith, Forrest Fairley as Dillwyn Knox, Rachel Mock as Pat Green, and Elias Dean as Nikos.

The production team features Director Ed Cohen, Stage Manager Katie Ruwe, and Costumes by Rachel Scardina.

Derek Jacobi took London and Broadway by storm in this exceptional biographical drama about a man who broke too many codes: the eccentric genius Alan Turing who played a major role in winning the World War II; he broke the complex German code called Enigma, enabling allied forces to foresee German maneuvers. Since his work was classified top secret for years after the war, no one knew how much was owed to him when he was put on trial for breaking another code the taboo against homosexuality. Turing, who was also the first to conceive of computers, was convicted of the criminal act of homosexuality and sentenced to undergo hormone treatments which left him physically and mentally debilitated. He died a suicide, forgotten and alone. This play is about who he was, what happened to him and why.

Falcon Theatre is located in the heart of the Monmouth Street Historic District of Newport, Kentucky.

The theater is in close proximity to I-471, only minutes from Downtown Cincinnati.

Falcon Theatre

636 Monmouth Street

Newport, KY 41071