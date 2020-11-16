Aronoff Center Announces Name-A-Seat Opportunity

This is a rare opportunity to take a seat in history!

As part of the Aronoff Center's 25th Anniversary, the Cincinnati Arts Association invites friends and fans to support the popular arts destination with a Name-A-Seat donation, which allows them to add a name to a beautiful brass plaque on the arm of a select Procter & Gamble Hall seat. Or they may choose to celebrate a family member, honor an arts lover, or give a unique gift to the person who has everything with a seat donation that leaves a legacy. This is a rare opportunity to take a seat in history!

A seat can be named for:

· An individual, couple, or family

· Children, grandchildren, or parents

· The memory of a loved one

· A friend or colleague

· A beloved pet

· A business or organization

· And more

DONATION AMOUNT PER SEAT PLAQUE

$1,000 - Front Orchestra

$750 - Rear Orchestra

$500 - Loge

The Name-A-Seat opportunity will run through the Aronoff Center's 25th Anniversary season. The deadline for making a donation and choosing seats is August 31, 2021. The campaign is a naming opportunity only and does not imply ownership of the seat or reserve the use of the seat for any performances. However, donors may inquire about the availability of their named seat location when purchasing a ticket to any event at the Procter & Gamble Hall.

Name-A-Seat donations will not only support the Cincinnati Arts Association's ongoing stewardship of the Aronoff Center, but also will help us Raise the Curtain on another 25 years (and more) of world-class events. It addition, gifts will help us sustain our transformative arts education programs, impactful Arts-in-Healing Initiative, and compelling exhibitions by local and regional artists at the Aronoff's Weston Art Gallery.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant financial impact on Cincinnati Arts Association as a not-for-profit arts organization, with more than 300 events cancelled or rescheduled at the Aronoff Center and Music Hall," said Steve Loftin, President, Cincinnati Arts Association. "The Name-A-Seat opportunity is a wonderful way to give a gift to the Aronoff during its 25th Anniversary. The generosity of our audiences, donors, and sponsors has never been more important than now, and we are extremely grateful for their ongoing interest and support."

For more information and to make a Name-A-Seat donation, CLICK HERE.

