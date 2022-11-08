Applications Are Open For Cincinnati Fringe 2023

The Know Theatre of Cincinnati and the Cincinnati Fringe Festival has announced that the application period for the Twentieth Annual Cincinnati Fringe Festival is now open and will run until December 12. The Cincinnati Fringe Festival will run June 2-17, 2023.
What is the Cincinnati Fringe Festival?
A 14-day celebration of theatre, art, music, film, dance, and everything between - it's Cincinnati's Summer Theatre Party! Now in its 20th year, Cincy Fringe (as it's succinctly known) presents over 200 performances of 40+ theatre productions each May and June, plus art galleries, screenings, concerts, workshops, classes, and nightly after hours events.
To facilitate greater equity amongst our applicant pool, this year we are offering a sliding-scale application fee. Applicants are invited to pay what they are able, with a suggested fee for each programming category; some categories are free to apply.
Further details on materials required to apply can be found in the Application FAQ on the Cincy Fringe website.
The application form will be available at cincyfringe.com.
New North American Tour of the Iconic Musical ANNIE To Play the Aronoff Center, February 7-12
November 4, 2022
Leapin' Lizards! Broadway in Cincinnati announced today that the individual tickets for an all-new tour of the iconic Tony Award-winning musical ANNIE are on sale now, as part of the Fifth Third Bank Broadway in Cincinnati series.
JAGGED LITTLE PILL Announced At Aronoff Center
November 4, 2022
Individual tickets for the Cincinnati premiere of JAGGED LITTLE PILL are now on sale at Aronoff Center.
Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati Presents Family-Friendly Holiday Musical THE DANCING PRINCESSES
November 3, 2022
The tango, the cha cha, and the waltz, oh my! It's time to break out those dancing shoes with the return of Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati's family-friendly musical The Dancing Princesses, by local playwright Joseph McDonough with music and lyrics by David Kisor.
Cincinnati May Festival Announces Complete Details For 150th Anniversary Season
November 3, 2022
The Cincinnati May Festival has announced complete details for its 150th anniversary in 2023, including programs and featured soloists for performances in April and May 2023 and local artist and ensemble participants for its 25 for 25: A New Time for Choral Music commissioning project.
Cincinnati Playhouse Presents THE LION Beginning This Month
November 1, 2022
THE LION, an acoustic storytelling event, comes from the London stage for an exclusive engagement with Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park beginning Nov. 12. The genre-redefining musical will run through Dec. 4 at Warsaw Federal Incline Theater in Price Hill. Opening night is Nov. 17.