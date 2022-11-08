Applications Are Open For Cincinnati Fringe 2023

The Know Theatre of Cincinnati and the Cincinnati Fringe Festival has announced that the application period for the Twentieth Annual Cincinnati Fringe Festival is now open and will run until December 12. The Cincinnati Fringe Festival will run June 2-17, 2023.

What is the Cincinnati Fringe Festival?

A 14-day celebration of theatre, art, music, film, dance, and everything between - it's Cincinnati's Summer Theatre Party! Now in its 20th year, Cincy Fringe (as it's succinctly known) presents over 200 performances of 40+ theatre productions each May and June, plus art galleries, screenings, concerts, workshops, classes, and nightly after hours events.

To facilitate greater equity amongst our applicant pool, this year we are offering a sliding-scale application fee. Applicants are invited to pay what they are able, with a suggested fee for each programming category; some categories are free to apply.

Further details on materials required to apply can be found in the Application FAQ on the Cincy Fringe website.

The application form will be available at cincyfringe.com.