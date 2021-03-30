18th Annual Cincinnati Fringe Festival Lineup Announcement to Take Place in April

Their Primary Lineup will include both online programming and outdoor, socially-distanced performances with COVID-19 safety precautions in place.

Mar. 30, 2021  
18th Annual Cincinnati Fringe Festival Lineup Announcement to Take Place in April

Know Theatre has been hard at work on planning the 18th Annual Cincinnati Fringe Festival and it's finally time to spill the beans! Join them on Monday, April 19, at 7:30 PM, as they livestream their annual Cincinnati Fringe Festival Lineup Announcement. This very special report from their very own Channel Fringe Hard-Hitting Action News Update will stream directly to Facebook Live, to their YouTube channel, and on Vimeo.

Those at The Cincinnati Fringe Festival know one thing for sure: Fringemas is the most wonderful time of the year. They've got an amazing festival planned out for this year, and they can't wait to tell you all about it.

Following last year's runaway success as Cincy Fringe pivoted to an online format, this year, their Primary Lineup will include both online programming and outdoor, socially-distanced performances with COVID-19 safety precautions in place.

The 18th Annual Cincinnati Fringe Festival will run June 4 - 19, 2021. Tickets and passes will be available following the Lineup Announcement at their website, cincyfringe.com.

Know Theatre is Cincinnati's Theatrical Playground. The Know showcases unexpected voices, new works, and plays that embrace the inherent theatricality of the live experience. Know Theatre seeks to be a place where artists and audiences feel welcome to take artistic risks, creating work that is cutting edge and accessible.


