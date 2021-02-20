Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Learn About Immersive Theater in China and Why Millennials Are Flocking to These Venues

No screens and no fourth wall, you are in the middle of the stage, surrounded by performers. This is 'immersive theater.'

Feb. 20, 2021  

Why has immersive theater become so popular in China? CGTN has done a report, hosted by Zou Yue on what exactly these venues consist of.

No screens and no fourth wall, you are in the middle of the stage, surrounded by performers. This is "immersive theater", a new trend in entertainment for millennials in China.

How is the live theatrical experience evolving in the digital age? How could the new trend transform stage performance in the future? And will the industry see Chinese culture spreading more widely?

Watch the full video on CGTN.


