Tarmo Peltokoski Will Conduct Vaughan Williams’s A SEA SYMPHONY in July

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The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra will bring its 2025/26 season to a close with Season Finale: Tarmo Peltokoski Conducts Vaughan Williams’s A Sea Symphony, taking place on July 3 and 4, 2026, at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall.

The performances mark the culmination of Tarmo Peltokoski’s inaugural season as Music Director Designate, ahead of his official tenure as Music Director beginning with the 2026/27 season. Audiences will hear a program that pairs Esa-Pekka Salonen’s Pollux with Ralph Vaughan Williams’s monumental A Sea Symphony.

Serving as a companion work to Salonen’s Castor, which Peltokoski conducted in December 2025, Pollux draws inspiration from the mythological twin of the Gemini constellation. The evening’s centerpiece, Vaughan Williams’s A Sea Symphony, sets the poetry of Walt Whitman in a sweeping choral-orchestral work that explores themes of humanity, discovery, and spiritual journey across the seas.

Joining the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra for the performances will be soprano Chen Reiss and bass-baritone André Schuen. They will be joined by the HK Phil Chorus and the State Choir Latvija, creating the large-scale forces required for Vaughan Williams’s expansive masterpiece.

The orchestra has also announced a cast update for the concerts. The London Philharmonic Choir, originally scheduled to appear, will no longer perform. State Choir Latvija has stepped in for the advertised performances, while all other program details remain unchanged. Current ticket holders may continue to use their existing tickets for admission on the dates printed.

The concerts will run approximately 75 minutes without intermission and will be presented at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall. Performances are scheduled for Friday, July 3, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, July 4, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. The event is recommended for ages six and above. Tickets range from HK$380 to HK$880.

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