To deliver clear, intelligible sound for the celebration of the 20th anniversary of Macao's return to China, AV integrator Macao Chi Fu Lighting & Audio Technology Co., Ltd. recently equipped the Macao East Asian Games Dome with a state-of-the-art JBL Professional by HARMAN audio system.

To celebrate 20 years since its return to China, the former Portuguese colony of Macao held a dinner reception and inauguration ceremony at the Macao East Asian Games Dome. At the ceremony, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the People's Republic of China, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivered a speech honoring the 20th anniversary of Macao's return to China and the inauguration of the fifth administration of the Macao Special Administrative Region. To ensure pristine sound with extensive coverage for the event, AV integrators Macao Chi Fu Lighting & Audio Technology Co., Ltd. were hired to design and install a cutting-edge audio system featuring class-leading JBL loudspeakers and Crown amplifiers, supplied by Advanced Communication Equipment (International) Company Ltd.

The anniversary ceremony and the inauguration of the fifth administration of the Macao Special Administrative Region were held at the Macao East Asian Games Dome's Exhibition Center and Macao International Convention Center on December 20. Macao Chi Fu equipped the venue with state-of-the-art JBL VTX V20 line array loudspeakers to ensure crystal-clear sound in every seat. JBL PRX400 Series speakers provided additional coverage and an extended low-frequency response. Macao Chi Fu supplemented the system with the highly portable JBL EON1500 passive loudspeakers. The system was powered with Crown I-Tech 4x3500HD and MA 9000i amplifiers.

The reception dinner for the conference was hosted in the Macao East Asian Games Dome's Gymnasium and Theatre on December 19. Macao Chi Fu equipped the venue with additional JBL PRX400 Series loudspeakers powered by Crown MA 5000i amplifiers to deliver crisp, detailed sound. The system was supplemented with JBL EON612 powered loudspeakers.





