Korean National Dance Collection presents "Li Ren Xing" in Hong Kong in September.

The elegant beauty of dancing shadow and crane, Korean national dance, such as the flying crane, the dance is quaint. A call, in the movement, relaxation and freedom; A breath, in the quiet, elegant and subtle. Korean costumes are colorful, With the unique rhythm of folk music, Achieving the artistic realm of combining motion and stillness.

For the first time, the Hong Kong Dance Company performed the works of dancers from Seoul and Yanbian, presenting the traditional charm and contemporary elegance of Korean folk dance steps.

Performances

09 - 11.9.2022 | Auditorium, Shatin Town Hall

16 - 18.9.2022 | Yuen Long Theatre Auditorium