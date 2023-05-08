Joe Hisaishi Will Perform with the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra Next Month

World-renowned Japanese composer-conductor Joe Hisaishi will perform with the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (HK Phil) in the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall from 22 to 24 June 2023. To ensure an equitable ticket purchasing process and prevent unofficial reselling of tickets, tickets for all three performances of "Cathay Proudly Sponsors: Joe Hisaishi in Concert" will be sold through a ticket ballot and real-name ticketing system. 80% of the tickets will be made available for public purchase and the remaining tickets will be allocated to the HK Phil's sponsors and partners.

The concert will feature three orchestral pieces composed by Maestro Hisaishi. One of the highlights of the concert will be Symphony no. 2, a mesmerising piece that will bring the audience on a journey of self-discovery. Woman is another enchanting masterpiece that the Maestro created for strings, harp, percussion and piano. The concert finale will be the music of one of the most beloved films of Miyazaki Hayao, the Princess Mononoke Symphonic Suite (complete version). In this piece, Hisaishi invites us to embark on an exploration of the beauty of nature, the human spirit and the power of love. Hong Kong soprano Louise Kwong, who has been actively performing on local and international stages, will be featured as the soloist. All programmes are Hong Kong premiere.

The HK Phil would like to extend its appreciation to the patrons of "Asia Miles Proudly Sponsors: Joe Hisaishi in Concert," originally scheduled on 4 to 6 December 2020. Unfortunately, the concert was rescheduled to 17 to 20 June 2021, but it was subsequently cancelled due to the pandemic. To make it up to the patrons, the HK Phil will offer those who purchased tickets for the afore-mentioned concert to purchase tickets for the performances of "Cathay Proudly Sponsors: Joe Hisaishi in Concert" during the priority booking day, on 18 May 2023. The patrons will receive an email containing a link to purchase a maximum of two tickets. The English full name of all concertgoers must be provided for printing on the tickets and verification purposes.

With tremendous support from URBTIX and the Hong Kong Cultural Centre, the concert tickets for public sale will be sold through a ticket ballot and real-name ticketing system, and they will be allocated according to the sequence of the ballot result. Successful applicants in the ticket ballot will need to purchase their tickets during a stipulated period on the URBTIX website or mobile ticketing app. In the same way as with the priority booking, all tickets sold in public sale will be printed with the full English name of the concertgoers, and they will be verified by their photo ID at concert admission. No tickets can be transferred.

A very limited number of fundraising packages are now available to support the HK Phil's long-term development; enabling us to continue presenting top-class performances to local audiences as Hong Kong's cultural ambassador.For more details, please refer to the page of Joe Hisaishi Fundraising Packages.

"Cathay Proudly Sponsors: Joe Hisaishi in Concert" will be held from 22 to 24 June (Thu to Sat) at 8PM in the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall. Tickets priced at HK$1,980, $1,480 and $680 will be sold via ticket ballot and real-name ticketing system. Online registration for the ballot will be accepted from 22 May 10:00AM to 24 May 2023 8:00PM.

For programme enquiries, please call +852 2721 2332 or visit hkphil.org. Any problem during the ticket ballot registration period, please email urbtix@maoyan.com.hk or call URBTIX's Ticketing Enquiries and Customer Service hotline at +852 3166 1100 for assistance.