Huaxia Film Debuts CINITY With Ang Lee's 'Gemini Man' Advanced-Format Movie Trailer

Huaxia Film Distribution Co Ltd (Huaxia Film), a leading film distributor in China, held a grand launch event in Beijing to formally introduce the CINITY brand and CINITY Cinema System, poised to set new standards in advanced format film projection.

The event, themed "New Heights Lead to Premium Experience", was graced by representatives from government organizations, film industry associations and companies from the international film world. These included the State Film Bureau, China Film Group Corporation, China Film Co Ltd, China Film Science & Technology Research Institute and Film Digital Program Center under the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, China Film Distribution & Projection Association, Film Professional Committee, BONA Film Group, FOSUN Pictures Group, Wanda Media, and Guangzhou Jinyi Media Corporation, as well as Hollywood Disney, Paramount Pictures, Universal Pictures, Warner Bros Movies, Sony Pictures, Legendary East, domestic film production companies, cinema & cinema management companies, and post production companies.

Speakers included Fu Ruoqing, Chairman of Huaxia Film; Yang Xuanyou, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Distribution, Paramount Pictures Asia Pacific Headquarters; Yu Dong, Founder and Chairman of BONA Film Group; Li Haifeng, Chairman of FOSUN Pictures Group; Li Jie, head of Alibaba Culture & Entertainment and President of Taopiaopiao; and, Li Xiaodong, General Manager of Guangzhou Jinyi Media Corporation.

A CINITY-version trailer of 'Gemini Man', the new film by Oscar award winning director Ang Lee, provided a sumptuous audio-visual feast to the audience, a perfect showcase for the CINITY Cinema System.

CINITY injects vitality into the film industry

Ang Lee, whose work is known for its profound emotion and exquisite atmoshere, has won two Oscars as Best Director at the Academy Awards. After 'Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk', he set out on a journey to produce 'Gemini Man', which was made in 4K, 3D at 120fps to deliver the impact of its artistic presentation with maximum effect. The CINITY System, being a perfect match with the technology used to shoot Gemini Man, brings out the Unique Features and artistic expression of the movie accurately and perfectly for the audience.

The CINITY trailer showcased clearer images, truer to real-world colors, and smoother motions, offering a more immersive film-viewing experience to the audience and enabling them to discover the unique artistic expression and charm of this advanced-format cinema. The CINITY film incorporates multiple advanced technologies which can significantly enhance the viewing experience and value of a movie, breaking the boundaries of traditional films to attract more people to the cinema.

"When filming Gemini Man, we paid close attention to every small detail, trying to create a real-life impact with the help of technology. With the revolutionary CINITY Cinema system, we could achieve clearer and truer visual effects with a perfect presentation for 3D at 120fps, and 4K resolution details," said Ang Lee, who gave a video address to the audience at the event.

CINITY is a milestone advance in the film industry, and a trend for the future development of the film industry in China and around the world. "In the future, CINITY will lead the film industry into an unprecedented era of film-viewing. I will work together with Huaxia Film to produce more advanced-format movies to drive the long-term development of the film industry worldwide," said Lee.

CINITY leads development of the industry with its innovative DNA

Film directors are looking for technical advances that can help them better narrate their stories, driving further developments in filmmaking. At the same time, manufacturers of projection devices are also dedicated to the upgrading and iteration of projection technology and device to provide a better film-viewing experience. Together, they aim to convey art and deliver their visions in the most perfect way possible to provide the best audio-visual enjoyment to viewers.

The CINITY Cinema System breaks the technical bottleneck at the projection end, incorporating advanced technologies in film projection, including 4K, 3D, high brightness, high frame rate, high dynamic range, wide gamut and immersive sound. Overall sound and image quality have been greatly improved, resulting in clearer images, brighter colors, smoother motions, more life-like high-speed actions and more immersive sound. The CINITY Cinema System enables viewers to see every detail in the images through a truly immersive experience.

"Huaxia Film has been paying attention to the core technologies of advanced-format movie since 2015. In 2017, we began to prepare for advanced-format movie projects. At CinemaCon in Las Vegas this April, we entered into strategic partnerships with Christie Digital Systems Inc (Christie) and GDC Technology Ltd (GDC) to co-develop a projection system for advanced-format movies, which became CINITY Cinema System," said Fu Ruoqing, Chairman of Huaxia Film.

"Currently, CINITY has achieved significant progress in product planning and design, project implementation, service operation, marketing planning and pre- and post-stage lab construction. We aim at facilitating the formation of the entire chain of advanced-format film industry - spanning filming, post-production to distribution and projection - through key technological breakthroughs. By doing so, we can help drive differentiation, professionalism and high-end development, as well as promote upgrading of the global film industry," added Fu.

A new journey starts with strong support from partners.

With the official launch of the CINITY brand, the CINITY Cinema System is available globally. At the event, Huang Qunfei, Deputy General Manager of Huaxia Film, signed strategic partnership agreements with Li Xiaodong, Guangzhou Jinyi Media Corporation; Huang Wei, Vice President of BONA Film Group; and Zeng Maojun, President of Wanda Media and President of Wanda Film.

These agreements will see each company installing 20 sets of the CINITY Cinema System. In addition, Huaxia Film has started discussion on cooperation with several leading domestic cinemas and film investors, covering tier 1 cities including Beijing, Guangzhou, Shanghai, and Shenzhen, as well as stronghold tier 2 cities such as Hangzhou, Kunming, Qingdao, Wuhan, Xi'an, and Zhengzhou.

According to its plan, Huaxia Film will establish an advanced-format movie cinema chain worldwide, in western countries as well as in countries and regions along the Belt and Road, with an aim to driving the upgrading and development of advanced-format movies, and ultimately, advancing the entire film industry chain.

The CINITY Project will assemble the resources and manpower to produce films, including filming and post-production, with support for advanced-format movie programs. The CINITY Film Lab will invite related film organizations and well-known professionals to participate in the construction of its lab as well as filmmaking. Ang Lee was invited as a consultant to supervise Lab's construction, and set up research and experiments in the lab.

Huaxia Film also invests in advanced-format movies and provides support to organizations and teams involved in the production of advanced-format movies. At the launch event, Fu Ruoqing, Chairman of Huaxia Film, signed strategic partnership agreements with Yu Dong, Founder and Chairman of BONA Film, and Li Haifeng, Chairman of FOSUN Pictures. Together, they are committed to producing more thought-provoking advanced-format movies that are superior artistically and technically advanced to attract more moviegoers.





