Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra and Naxos for Education Announce Joint Audience Development Partnership

The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (HK Phil) will become an ambassador of Naxos for Education as part of a joint Audience Development Partnership from the 2022/23 Season onwards. Building on the long-standing relationship between the HK Phil and Naxos with many acclaimed recordings, this initiative is launched to support their shared goal to bring the finest classical music to the community - either in a concert hall, or through recordings.

Featuring the world's largest collection and an unrivalled breadth of classical music recordings from nearly 1,000 major and independent labels, Naxos Music Library(NML) offers on demand and on-the-go streaming services. The HK Phil's recordings, which range from 1980s releases to the recent award-winning Ring Cycle conducted by Music Director Jaap van Zweden, are also available on NML. Through the "Keep Calm and Listen On" campaign, local residents are encouraged to enjoy free access to Naxos Music Library via the Hong Kong Public Libraries with a library card or after registering with their Hong Kong Identity Card.

Furthermore, the HK Phil's Young Audience Scheme members will be given complimentary access to Naxos MusicBox, a beautifully curated online resource for children ages 4-14, to explore and discover musical treasures on their own, as they can build up their knowledge and appetite of classical music before attending HK Phil concerts.

Whether you love your dose of classical music live or recorded, keep calm and listen on.