HK Phil's Annual Outdoor Extravaganza is Set For Next Month

The event is on 12 November 2022.

Oct. 17, 2022  
Swire Symphony Under The Stars, the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra's (HK Phil) free annual outdoor mega-concert will take place on 12 November 2022 (Sat) at the Central Harbourfront. HK Phil Principal Guest Conductor Yu Long will lead the audience on an extraordinary journey through some spectacular Italian orchestral works. This year's concert will go hybrid again - with the live performance simultaneously live streamed on the HK Phil website, Facebook page and YouTube channel, as well as the Swire TrustTomorrow Facebook page. It will also be broadcast live on RTHK TV 31 and rthk.tv. Don't miss this annual outdoor extravaganza under the stars!

Under the baton of Yu Long, this year's concert will present an Italian-themed programme with works by Berlioz, Rossini, Vivaldi, Wilson and Respighi, along with Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini by Rachmaninov, featuring Serena Wang on the piano. Five HK Phil musicians will perform as soloists - Concertmaster Jing Wang (Vivaldi's The Four Seasons: Summer), and the four members of Trombone section - Jarod Vermette, Christian Goldsmith, Kevin Thompson and Aaron Albert (Wilson's Seventy-Six Trombones). They will be joined by presenter Phoebus Chan. The concert will conclude with Respighi's Pines of Rome, accompanied by a stunning fireworks display at the climax.

This free outdoor extravaganza is made possible through the generous support of the Swire Group. As the principal patron of the HK Phil since 2006, Swire is deeply committed to its long-term vision of promoting artistic excellence and fostering cultural appreciation. Together with the HK Phil, Swire aims to bring the world of classical music to the widest possible audience.

Tickets for Swire Symphony Under The Stars are free of charge. Registration starts from 25 October 2022 (Tue) at 10AM. In view of official guidelines and social distancing measures due to the pandemic, this concert will have assigned zones with a maximum of eight persons per unit. No eating or drinking is allowed, and the audience members should wear masks throughout the event.

