Beijing Acrobatic Show is now playing at Beijing Chaoyang Theatre. There are three shows daily, at 4:00pm, 5:30pm and 7:00pm.

Chinese acrobatics is a pearl in the treasure house and ranks among the best arts in the world, The history of acrobatic show has been existent for more than two thousand years. Since the middle of this century, great efforts to foster and develop national arts and acrobatics have gained a new life.

The acrobatic shows is characterized by feats of strength and daring performed cleverly, precisely and accurately, and the ability of retaining balance in motion. To become a competent acrobat, students must has long stressed the basic training of the waist and legs from the time they are only 6 or 7 years old. Because the techniques employed in acrobatics are extremely difficult and risky, students must endure a good deal of pains for their gain.

Chinese acrobatics has maintained a strict master-apprentice system and has been closely related to other forms of the performing arts. Chinese acrobatics is an art that was handed down from one generation of a family to another, as well as from master to apprentice. Some Chinese localities are celebrated for acrobatics.

Learn more and purchase tickets at http://theatrebeijing.com/theatres/chaoyang_theatre/.

Chaoyang Theatre was built in 1984 and was chosen as one of the best Chinese cultural centers in 2001. It is a two-storied building with 22 rows in the first floor. The first floor can accommodate over 800 people and second floor has a capacity of housing 598 people.