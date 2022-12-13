Wishing You A JUDY CHRISTMAS Comes to Den Theatre In Chicago This Week
This riotous comedy send-up is guaranteed to put you into the spirit of Judy and her holidaze!
A JUDY CHRISTMAS is coming to Chicago on December 15th, 16th and 17th, 2022, at The Den Theatre Chicago, 1331 North Milwaukee Avenue, a FAMOUS IN THE FUTURE production.
It's December of 1963, less than two weeks after the JFK assassination, and Judy Garland has a Christmas show to produce. Join Judy and her family in her live studio audience and enjoy the madness as she spirals through a twisted holiday special with guest stars Jack Jones, Mel Tormé and her spirited musical ghosts. This riotous comedy send-up is guaranteed to put you into the spirit of Judy and her holidaze!
Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door, and are available at www.FamousInTheFuture.com.
A JUDY CHRISTMAS features FAMOUS IN THE FUTURE players Desiree Burcum (as Judy), Frank Carr, Michael Hora, Pat McDonald and Tina Teske. PLEASE consider A JUDY CHRISTMAS in holiday overview theater articles or listings of upcoming holiday theater events.
|Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards
|voting ends in
More Hot Stories For You
December 13, 2022
Tickets are now on sale for the 5th Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival, the largest of its kind in North America, returning January 18-29, 2023, at venues large and small throughout the city.
Steve Cochran's NYE Comedy Show Comes to Raue Center
December 13, 2022
Raue Center For The Arts has announced the return of Steve Cochran's New Year's Eve Comedy Show at 3 p.m. on December 31, 2022.
Chicago Tap Theatre Announces Promotion of Sterling Harris and Molly Smith
December 13, 2022
Chicago Tap Theatre (CTT), now celebrating its 20th anniversary season, is proud to announce that Sterling Harris (he/him/his) has been promoted to a new position, artistic associate, at Chicago Tap Theatre. CTT Company Member and Production Manager Molly Smith (they/them/theirs) assumes the role of rehearsal director vacated by Harris. They come to the organization with years of experience teaching, performing and choreographing.
Music Institute Hosts MUSICAL PETTING ZOOS, January 8–22
December 12, 2022
The Music Institute of Chicago invites musicians of all ages and abilities who may be interested in private or group class music instruction to open houses in January in Chicago, Evanston, Winnetka, and Lake Forest.
What You Need to Know About THE FACTOTUM World Premiere at Lyric Opera of Chicago
December 12, 2022
Opera gets a dramatic remix by Lyric Opera of Chicago with the world premiere of the new soul opera The Factotum created by Will Liverman and DJ King Rico, presented at Chicago’s Harris Theater for five performances, February 3–12, 2023.