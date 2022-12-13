Wishing You A JUDY CHRISTMAS Comes to Den Theatre In Chicago This Week

A JUDY CHRISTMAS is coming to Chicago on December 15th, 16th and 17th, 2022, at The Den Theatre Chicago, 1331 North Milwaukee Avenue, a FAMOUS IN THE FUTURE production.

It's December of 1963, less than two weeks after the JFK assassination, and Judy Garland has a Christmas show to produce. Join Judy and her family in her live studio audience and enjoy the madness as she spirals through a twisted holiday special with guest stars Jack Jones, Mel Tormé and her spirited musical ghosts. This riotous comedy send-up is guaranteed to put you into the spirit of Judy and her holidaze!

Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door, and are available at www.FamousInTheFuture.com.

A JUDY CHRISTMAS features FAMOUS IN THE FUTURE players Desiree Burcum (as Judy), Frank Carr, Michael Hora, Pat McDonald and Tina Teske. PLEASE consider A JUDY CHRISTMAS in holiday overview theater articles or listings of upcoming holiday theater events.