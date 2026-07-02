WHAT’S PAST IS PROLOGUE Gala to be Presented at Idle Muse Theatre Company

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Idle Muse Theatre Company will celebrate its 20th anniversary season with its anniversary gala, What’s Past is Prologue, Sunday, July 12 from 6 - 9 p.m. at Lytle House. Gala tickets are now on sale for $100 standard tickets and $150 VIP tickets, with a limited number of $50 Access tickets available. All tickets include food and drink from Tamale Spaceship, a silent auction with themed baskets, a wine pull, a giving tree and the opportunity to interact with characters from past Idle Muse productions. VIP tickets also include the anniversary program reception, first access to character interactions, priority food and drink access and an exclusive Idle Muse swag bag. Gala tickets are now available at IdleMuse.org/twenty.

Twenty years of storytelling, creativity and community — and this is just the beginning for Idle Muse. This event is a celebration of everything Idle Muse Theatre Company has built over its first 20 years and a launching pad for what comes next for the company. Two decades is a milestone worth honoring and represents countless performances, artists supported and audiences moved by the power of live theatre.

Idle Muse Theatre Company’s mission is to produce theatre that is transporting, timely and true. The company was established in 2006 by theatre artists interested in exploring the relationship between individuals and the worlds they inhabit. Seeking to create production opportunities, they established a modern ‘guild’ of players and environment where theatre artists of different experiences and backgrounds could develop their craft. Today, IMTC remains focused on the following core values:

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