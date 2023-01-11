Video: Watch EDWARD THE TAP DANCING ELEPHANT From Chicago Children's Theatre

Chicago Children's Theatre closed 2022 with a big surprise, quietly dropping Edward the Tap Dancing Elephant, a fun, charming new video by acclaimed musician Ralph Covert, of Ralph's World, performed by Covert and featuring green screen tap dancing by Chicago tap star, Time Brickey.

Edward the Elephant was always told he couldn't live his dream of being a famous tap dancer - but when he sneaks out of the zoo to meet his tap dancing idol he finally gets a shot at stardom!

Edward the Tap Dancing Elephant is free to watch on CCTv, Chicago Children's Theatre's YouTube channel featuring a deep playlist of high-quality virtual puppet productions, performing arts and crafts tutorials taught by CCT teaching artists, and performances by students enrolled in CCT's classes and camps.

Ralph Covert is the creator of Ralph's World, the family friendly rock and roll experience that parents and kids both love. After 10 critically acclaimed albums and countless shows from coast to coast, Covert is now working to bring the fun and energy of Ralph's World to TV with a new show, Ralph's World: Time Machine Guitar. He's also a founding member of The Bad Examples, a staple of the Chicago rock scene since their heyday in the early '90's, when their song "Not Dead Yet'' was burning up the airwaves on Chicago's WXRT and on radio stations from coast to coast. Covert, with G. Riley Mills, has also co-written several successful children's musicals, including The Hundred Dresses, a Chicago Children's Theatre world premiere in 2009. For more, visit ralphcovert.com.

Time Brickey is a tap dancer, musician, a teaching artist at Chicago Children's Theatre, and a generally entertaining guy from Chicago. He is a company member of M.A.D.D. Rhythms and a collaborator with the Chicago Human Rhythm Project's Stone Soup Rhythms. Brickey has performed in Dance for Life Chicago, the Stomping Grounds Festival, JUBA!, and as a soloist at the Billy Strayhorn Centennial, where the Chicago Tribune described him as a "Literal Loose Cannon." Brickey was featured tap dancing on 91.1 Vocalo with DJ Ayana Contreras for Reclaimed Soul in The Parks, and in the Jeff award-winning production of 42nd St. at Drury Lane Theatre in Oakbrook. Brickey is also a frequent collaborator with Cabinet of Curiosity. For more, visit heyti.me.