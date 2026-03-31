VIDEO: First Look at THEATER OF THE MIND at Goodman Theatre

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Goodman Theatre has released first look footage of Theater of the Mind, the immersive theatrical experience co-created by Academy, Grammy, and Tony Award-winning artist David Byrne and writer Mala Gaonkar, now extended through July 12, 2026 by popular demand.

Directed by Andrew Scoville, the 75-minute, no-intermission experience takes place at the Reid Murdoch Building (333 North LaSalle) in the heart of downtown Chicago. Inspired by both historical and current neuroscience research, the show guides audiences on an intimate journey through a series of rooms, inviting them to participate in thought-provoking experiences that explore how we see and create our worlds.

The ensemble cast features James Earl Jones II, Elizabeth Laidlaw, Helen Joo Lee, Em Modaff, Victor Musoni, Aj Paramo, Shariba Rivers, Kelli Simpkins, Lucky Stiff, and Emily Zhang, all performing the role of David. The creative team includes Neil Patel (scenic design), Sarita Fellows (costumes), Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew (lighting), and Cody Spencer (sound), with Heidi Boisvert serving as technology director and LeeAnn Rossi as technology producer.

The production has proven a major hit with Chicago audiences, earning an extension and drawing group ticket demand for parties of 15 or more.

Tickets are on sale now. For more information, visit TheateroftheMindChicago.com or contact The Goodman Theatre box office at (312) 443-3800, open daily from 12 noon to 5 p.m.