VAPE! THE GREASE PARODY to Make Chicago Debut at the Apollo Theater

NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. Sign Up

Vape! The Grease Parody, a spoof of the beloved stage and film musical Grease, will make its Chicago debut at The Apollo Theater August 20 – January 3, 2027. Tickets go on sale July 22 at 10 a.m.

Written by Catie Hogan and Sketchworks Comedy, Vape! features lyrics and additional book by Billy Recce (A Musical About Star Wars, FIVE: The Musical Parody) and Danny Salles (TV’s Joan and Melissa, Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D List). Produced by Sketchworks Comedy, with Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley Jackson serving as creative consultants, Vape! is directed by Jack Plotnick (Broadway’s Disaster!), with choreography by Ashley Marinelli (Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical), and features music supervision and arrangements by Lena Gabrielle (Emojiland). Visceral Entertainment is the executive producer and general manager.

Vape! lovingly pokes fun at all of the wonderful moments, sexual innuendos, outrageous characters, rivalries and secret romances from the original musical. The hair products may have changed, but the drama and the thirst for hallway clout remain timeless. It's the musical you know and love, but dragged through a cloud of strawberry-scented vapor and a TikTok filter... It's the show that you want (“…Ooh! Ooh! Ooh, honey!”).

Originally premiering in Atlanta in 2018, Vape! was scheduled to premiere in New York in August 2019. Ten days before the first performance, the rightsholders of Grease served Sketchworks Comedy a cease-and-desist letter, claiming Vape! violated their copyright. As a result, Sketchworks Comedy filed a lawsuit against Grease, believing that they were protected under fair use law. After a two-and-a-half-year legal battle, Chief Judge Laura Taylor Swain of the Southern District of New York ruled that Vape! is, indeed, a parody. Vape! Went on to make its triumphant debut in a celebrity packed benefit concert at NYC’s Town Hall in 2025, followed by an extended run Off-Broadway.

“I am so thrilled to be returning to this wonderfully silly, in the best way, parody of one of my absolute favorite movies,” said Plotnick. “After a fantastic Off-Broadway run in New York, I’m especially excited to bring Vape! to a great comedy town like Chicago, in the wonderfully intimate Apollo Theater. The space will allow us to create a really fun and totally unique experience for audiences, welcoming them right into the campus of Rydell High.”

Scenic design is by David Goldstein; costume design is by Matthew Solomon; lighting design is by Zach Pizza; sound design is by Daniel Lundberg, and props are by Brendan McCann. Casting is by Cindi Rush, and will be announced at a future date.

Tickets go on sale July 22 at 10 a.m. and are priced from $45 - $65, with Pink Squad Premium Seating starting at $85, including all fees. Tickets can be purchased at vapethemusical.com, by calling The Apollo Theater box office at 773-935-6100, or in person at the box office. For group sales, contact Group Tix & Tours at 312-423-6612.

Need more Chicago Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming