The Theatre School at DePaul University to Launch New BA in Theatre

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Students can now combine the excellence of a DePaul theatre education with the flexibility to explore disciplines across the university. The Theatre School at DePaul University is proud to announce the launch of a new Bachelor of Arts (BA) in Theatre this fall. The program is designed for students seeking robust theatre training and who are eager to explore a broad range of academic interests alongside their artistic pursuits.

"Theatre teaches students how to think critically, communicate effectively, collaborate across differences and engage deeply with the world around them," said Martine Kei Green-Rogers, dean of The Theatre School. "The BA in Theatre creates new opportunities for students to pursue those skills within a flexible academic framework that allows them to connect theatre with their broader passions and aspirations."

The BA in Theatre expands on The Theatre School's legacy as one of the nation's premier theatre conservatories. Whereas previously students pursuing a theatre degree enrolled in conservatory programs, the BA in Theatre allows them to broaden their academic journey by exploring other fields of study.

The degree includes one-third of coursework focused on theatre and two-thirds devoted to liberal studies and electives across DePaul University. Students build a strong foundation in theatrical practice while exploring disciplines throughout the university, gaining access to expanded offerings that apply coursework in communications, business, film, education, law and social sciences to real-world challenges.

"This new addition recognizes that today's students are seeking interdisciplinary learning and opportunities to connect their artistic passions with a wide range of professional interests," said Reza Mirsajadi, head of the BA in Theatre program. "Whether students ultimately pursue careers in theatre, education, arts advocacy, communications, business, law or other fields, this degree provides the critical thinking, creativity, collaboration and communication skills that theatre uniquely develops."

In the first year, students learn about theatre studies, performance, production and literature while pursuing hands-on production or performance work. Throughout their second and third years, students continue their theatre studies while exploring electives and liberal studies coursework aligned with their individual interests and goals. Students with sufficient experience and prerequisite coursework may also apply to take select courses within The Theatre School's conservatory specializations. In their fourth year, students focus on professional preparation, self-reflection, artistic development, internships, networking opportunities and projects that help define their future pathways as creative professionals.

In addition to major coursework, students complete DePaul University's Liberal Studies Program, which provides a broad educational foundation that prepares graduates for success across industries and professions. Students will be able to expand their engagement in the Chicago community, integrating their classroom learning experience with project-based and service learning opportunities.

“The program reflects The Theatre School's belief that theatre enriches every field and prepares students to become thoughtful artists, leaders, communicators, and changemakers,” Green-Rogers said.

For more information about the BA in Theatre and admissions requirements, visit https://theatre.depaul.edu/conservatory/undergraduate-conservatory/theatre-ba.

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