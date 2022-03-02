The Museum Of Broadcast Communications Hosts Downton Abbey's Lesley Nicol March 7

The Museum of Broadcast Communications will host the award-winning British actress of Downton Abbey, Lesley Nicol, for a discussion at the museum, located at 360 N. State Street, at 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 7.

Locals are invited to attend the event, which will be moderated by CBS 2 Chicago's Vince Gerasole, in person, as well as live on Zoom. Lesley and Vince will discuss the premiere of Lesley's new musical, which is set to begin its American Tour this month, HOW THE HELL DID I GET HERE? Tickets are $20 in-person and $10 for virtual attendance. For more information and for registration to the Museum of Broadcast Communications event, attendees may visit the museum's website.

During the talk, Lesley will discuss her upcoming production "HOW THE HELL DID I GET HERE?" which takes audience members through a journey of her childhood, from her time as a working actress to her success in the role as a cherished cook "Mrs. Patmore" on the worldwide phenomenon hit television drama, Downton Abbey. "HOW THE HELL DID I GET HERE?" will premiere on March 12th at the Greenhouse Theatre Center, 2257 N. Lincoln Avenue in Chicago.

The musical will run for a limited engagement through April 3, 2022. The performance schedule is as follows: Tuesday to Sunday performances. The running time is 80 minutes with no interval. Tickets range from $30 to $89 plus processing fees. For tickets and more information, visit www.howthehellmusical.com or call the Greenhouse Theater Center Box Office at 773-404-7336.