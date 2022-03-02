Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Museum Of Broadcast Communications Hosts Downton Abbey's Lesley Nicol March 7

pixeltracker

Moderated by CBS 2 Chicago's Vince Gerasole, Lesley Nicol will discuss her upcoming musical autobiography, “How The Hell Did I Get Here?” live, in-person on March 7, 2.

Mar. 2, 2022  

The Museum Of Broadcast Communications Hosts Downton Abbey's Lesley Nicol March 7

The Museum of Broadcast Communications will host the award-winning British actress of Downton Abbey, Lesley Nicol, for a discussion at the museum, located at 360 N. State Street, at 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 7.

Locals are invited to attend the event, which will be moderated by CBS 2 Chicago's Vince Gerasole, in person, as well as live on Zoom. Lesley and Vince will discuss the premiere of Lesley's new musical, which is set to begin its American Tour this month, HOW THE HELL DID I GET HERE? Tickets are $20 in-person and $10 for virtual attendance. For more information and for registration to the Museum of Broadcast Communications event, attendees may visit the museum's website.

During the talk, Lesley will discuss her upcoming production "HOW THE HELL DID I GET HERE?" which takes audience members through a journey of her childhood, from her time as a working actress to her success in the role as a cherished cook "Mrs. Patmore" on the worldwide phenomenon hit television drama, Downton Abbey. "HOW THE HELL DID I GET HERE?" will premiere on March 12th at the Greenhouse Theatre Center, 2257 N. Lincoln Avenue in Chicago.

The musical will run for a limited engagement through April 3, 2022. The performance schedule is as follows: Tuesday to Sunday performances. The running time is 80 minutes with no interval. Tickets range from $30 to $89 plus processing fees. For tickets and more information, visit www.howthehellmusical.com or call the Greenhouse Theater Center Box Office at 773-404-7336.



Related Articles View More Chicago Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Come From Away Logo Shot Glass
Come From Away Logo Shot Glass
Hadestown Anybody Want a Drink? Mug
Hadestown Anybody Want a Drink? Mug
Hairspray 60's Relaxed Fit Purple Tee
Hairspray 60's Relaxed Fit Purple Tee

More Hot Stories For You

  • What Questions Do You Have About Live Theater's Return?
  • Get the Most Out of Your Theater Content with BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE's Dana Steingold Invites You to Join Her Masterclass!
  • VIDEO: Watch Wayne Brady & Seth Rudetsky On Demand