The Chicago League of Lady Arms Wrestlers Presents CLLAW XXXVI: Hands Off!

The Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers (CLLAW) is about to go VIRTUAL! CLLAW XXXVI: Hands Off! will be held in virtual space and time on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 8 pm CDT. The bad and bawdy event will stream live, featuring new and veteran arm-wrestling ladies competing in "anti-wrestling" challenges including a dance off, feats of strength (wine bottle curling, anyone?) and demonstrations of the wrestlers' best and bravest hidden talents. The winner will be chosen by viewers based on donations to each wrestler - whichever wrestler raises the most money wins! The event will be hosted by the incomparable master of ceremonies, the one and only Harry Scaray.

Visit cllaw.org for the link to stream and donate to your favorite wrestler. All proceeds from CLLAW XXXVI will benefit Sideshow Theatre Company and Brave Space Alliance. There is a $10 suggested donation to view the event, which gets viewers automatically entered into the grand prize drawing!

The Main Event:

CLLAW vets including Aunt Nance, Sir Elton Brawn, Stone Cold Jane Austen, Buff Goldblum and many more will vie for the CLLAW title. Defending her title will be CLLAW XXXV champ Cursula. Who will raise the most money? Find out as these wrestlers compete in anti-wrestling competitions decided on by master of ceremonies Harry Scaray! It will be socially distanced and entirely safe, as all of the wrestlers will be competing in their own remote locations, but who knows what crazy antics will ensue?

Participation and Prizes

Like usual live CLLAW events, the audience is a critical piece of the puzzle, and like the live, in-person events, you can "bet" on a wrestler of your choice in real time! Just click the name of the wrestler you want to win, donate some money, and whichever wrestler raises the most wins the match! CLLAW would love to give out its usual amazing (and not so amazing) prizes, but sadly the format just doesn't lend itself to this. So CLLAW has gone ALL IN on a BIG grand prize! Every donation viewers make in an increment of $10 gets them automatically entered into our Grand Prize drawing for TWO FREE TICKETS TO EVERY CLLAW MATCH FOR THE REST OF YOUR LIFE. That's right. Free tickets to EVERY CLLAW match from now until the end of time.

All for a Good CLLAWse:

A portion of the proceeds raised at CLLAW XXXVI will go to Brave Space Alliance. BSA is the first Black-led, trans-led LGBTQ Center located on the South Side of Chicago, dedicated to creating and providing affirming, culturally competent, for-us by-us resources, programming, and services for LGBTQ individuals on the South and West sides of the city. Brave Space Alliance strives to empower, embolden, and educate each other through mutual aid, knowledge-sharing, and the creation of community-sourced resources as we build toward the liberation of all oppressed peoples.

