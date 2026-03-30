The Beach Boys, Movie In The Parks Series and More Are Coming to RiverEdge Park This Summer

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The Beach Boys…Cheap Trick…Trombone Shorty…summer concerts and a new Movie in the Park Series are coming to Aurora's newly renovated RiverEdge Park.

Following a year off for renovations, RiverEdge is back with a new 16-station beverage pavilion, an expanded entrance with ticket booth, an expanded grass seating area, three new jumbotrons, a new restroom building with 24 new women's and 18 new men's facilities, four new family/anyone restrooms, and a new backstage artist pavilion. RiverEdge Park has grown its capacity from 6,000 to 7,500, and is ready to attract music fans to downtown Aurora for live summer concert excitement, a warm community feel, and gorgeous views of the Fox River.

Tickets to most shows go on sale today for 2026 summer concerts and special events at RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway in downtown Aurora, right across from the Aurora Metra Stop.﻿

Blues on the Fox

Featuring Trombone Shorty and Ally Venable

Saturday, June 20, 3 p.m.

Tickets: $39 through May 31; $44 June 1 through day of

Come hang by the river and get your fill of awesome blues music. Perhaps the most recognizable ambassador for New Orleans music working today, Trombone Shorty has spent his entire life not only carrying the torch for Crescent City culture, but also propelling it forward into the 21st century with his ecstatic live performances and intoxicating blend of rock, funk, soul, jazz, blues, hip-hop, and Caribbean influences. And Texas blues-rock singer/songwriter and guitarist extraordinaire, Ally Venable, with her signature glitter dresses and black knee-high boots, comes off of the ropes swinging dazzling crowds with her electric talent. Watch for more artists to be added to the Blues on the Fox line-up soon.

Cheap Trick

Thursday, June 25, 8 p.m.

Tickets: $50

Legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Cheap Trick, the iconic rock band from Illinois, are coming to town with their classic hits like “I Want You To Want Me,” “Dream Police,” “The Flame,” “Surrender” and more. Don't miss Cheap Trick's signature blend of hard rock and power-pop sensibilities, live at RiverEdge Park.

Cheap Trick goes on pre-sale to Paramount Theatre subscribers Tuesday, March 31 at 10 a.m. VIP Packages also go on sale Tuesday, March 3. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, April 3 at 10 a.m.

Aurora's Fireworks Celebration

Friday, July 3, 9:15 p.m.

Free

Fireworks are back in Aurora and RiverEdge Park is the perfect place to view them. Bring the family and enjoy music, dancing and a fireworks show all along the gorgeous Fox River.

July 5, 8 p.m.

Tickets: $37

Grand Ole Opry member and Georgia-born force Lauren Alaina, whom American Songwriter notes is “on a seemingly limitless upward trajectory,” has shared the stage with Alan Jackson, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Martina McBride and Rascal Flatts. Enjoy favorites like “Road Less Traveled” and “ONE BEER” and her 2025 releases “Those Kind of Women,” “Household” and “All My Exes” (feat. Chase Matthew).

Movies in the Park: The Goonies

Thursday, July 16, 8 p.m.

Tickets: $2 in advance; $4 day of; children 2 and under free (must have a ticket)

A group of young misfits called The Goonies discover an ancient map and set out on an adventure to find a legendary pirate's long-lost treasure in this 1985 family favorite.

Downtown Alive: Sixteen Candles

Friday, July 17, 8 p.m.

Tickets: $3 through May 31; $5 June 1 through day of

Sixteen Candles, known as America's premiere ‘80s pop experience, travels the country, bringing 80s music to life in full force for a memorable and exciting concert experience. They'll bring the outstanding pop hits and guitar licks. You bring the neon headbands and shoulder pads.

Get the Led Out

Saturday, July 18, 8 p.m.

Tickets: $27

From the bombastic and epic, to the folky and mystical, Get The Led Out (GTLO) captures the musical essence of Led Zeppelin and brings it to the concert stage. The Philly-based group consists of six veteran musicians intent on delivering Led Zeppelin live like you've never heard before, with heart-thumping intensity that sounds just like the iconic artists.

Movies in the Park: The Princess and The Frog

Thursday, July 30, 8 p.m.

Tickets: $2 in advance; $4 day of; children 2 and under free (must have a ticket)

A waitress desperate to fulfill her dreams as a restaurant owner is set on a journey to turn a frog prince back into a human, but she has to face the same problem after she kisses him.