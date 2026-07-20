THE WHO'S TOMMY, THE BODYGUARD & More Set for Broadway In Chicago Free Summer Concert

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Broadway In Chicago has revealed four additional productions coming to Chicago in 2027: The Who's Tommy, The Bodyguard, The Lion King, and Heathers: The Musical.

The newly announced titles will join the lineup for the annual Broadway In Chicago Free Summer Concert, sponsored by ABC 7 Chicago, on Monday, August 10 at 6:15 p.m. at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park. Presented in partnership with the City of Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, the free event will feature performances from all 13 productions in Broadway In Chicago's lineup, including The Sound of Music.

Previously announced participants include The Notebook, The Outsiders, Waitress, Jekyll & Hyde, Dirty Dancing, Operation Mincemeat, Jersey Boys, and Maybe Happy Ending.

The 2027 additions begin with The Who's Tommy, which will play the Cadillac Palace Theatre from February 16-28. The Tony Award-winning musical, featuring music and lyrics by Pete Townshend and direction by Des McAnuff, returns in a new production of the landmark rock opera that includes songs such as "Pinball Wizard," "I'm Free," and "See Me, Feel Me."

The Bodyguard will follow at the James M. Nederlander Theatre from April 6-18. Based on the hit 1992 film starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, the musical tells the story of a former Secret Service agent hired to protect a superstar singer while featuring Houston's iconic hits, including "I Will Always Love You," "I Wanna Dance with Somebody," and "One Moment in Time."

Disney's The Lion King returns to the Cadillac Palace Theatre for an extended engagement from June 3 through July 31. Directed by Tony Award winner Julie Taymor, the six-time Tony Award-winning Best Musical features music by Elton John and Tim Rice and has been seen by more than 130 million people worldwide.

Closing out the newly announced additions is Heathers: The Musical, which will play the CIBC Theatre June 8-20. Based on the cult classic film, the musical follows Veronica Sawyer as she navigates the deadly social hierarchy of Westerberg High alongside the enigmatic J.D. Following acclaimed runs in London and New York, the production now heads to Chicago.

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