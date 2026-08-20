THE NIGHT THAT NEVER WAS Pilot to Star Barb Bailey at Copernicus Center

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Barb Bailey will take the stage for The Night That Never Was: Stories & Songs, a live television pilot taping at the Gateway Lounge Theater inside Chicago's Copernicus Center on Thursday, September 17.

Produced by Barry Edwards Productions LLC, the event will combine live music, storytelling, fantasy, surprises and audience participation in an evening designed to blur the line between reality and imagination.

Joining Bailey will be guest performers David Meulemans, Jeffrey Segal, Tim Borden and Jay Collen.

Audience members will become part of the live studio audience for the television pilot, with some guests potentially invited onto the stage during the performance. Details about who will be selected and what their participation will entail will remain a surprise until the show.

Guests are also invited to dress as though attending a Fantasy Ball, although fantasy attire is optional.

The Gateway Lounge Theater will provide an intimate setting for the performance, allowing the audience to experience the show's songs, stories and unexpected moments at close range.

The Night That Never Was: Stories & Songs will take place Thursday, September 17, 2026 at the Gateway Lounge Theater inside the Copernicus Center, located at 5216 W. Lawrence Ave. in Chicago. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., with the show beginning at 7:30 p.m.

VIP admission, offering seating closest to the stage, is $45. General admission is $30. Free parking will be available for up to 100 cars.



Photo Credit: Courtesy of Barry Edwards Productions LLC

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