THE NEVERLY BROTHERS to Bring Rock 'n' Roll Tribute to Metropolis

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The Neverly Brothers will take audiences through a decade of rock 'n' roll history with A Rock 'n' Roll Tribute: From Elvis to The Beatles, featuring two performances on Saturday, April 3, 2027 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Spanning 1955 through 1965, the concert traces the birth and evolution of rock 'n' roll through a chronological lineup of songs, stories about the music and vintage wardrobe changes.

The first half of the concert will celebrate the American rock 'n' roll pioneers of the 1950s, whose music would become a major influence on a new generation of British musicians. The second half turns to the British Invasion of the 1960s and the bands that drew upon American rock and rhythm and blues while developing their own sound.

The Neverly Brothers will perform music associated with artists including Jerry Lee Lewis, Chuck Berry, Buddy Holly, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and more.

Songs featured in the group's repertoire include “Great Balls of Fire,” “Johnny B. Goode,” “Wake Up Little Susie,” “Summertime Blues,” “That'll Be the Day,” “Twist and Shout,” “Roll Over Beethoven,” “(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction,” “You Really Got Me” and “Love Potion No. 9.”

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