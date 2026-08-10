THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT to Open at Beverly Theatre Guild

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The Beverly Theatre Guild will present this timely exploration of journalistic integrity The Lifespan of a Fact on August 14-16, 2026. In this fun sparring of creativity versus honesty, fresh-out-of-Harvard fact checker Jim Fingal faces off against esteemed writer John D'Agata, whose new essay might be able to revitalize their fading magazine... if only he could prove its veracity. Taut, gripping and concerned with exactly how much we can stretch the truth in pursuit of a good story, The Lifespan of a Fact is based off Fingal and D'Agata's critically-acclaimed nonfiction book of the same title. The show is one act, 90 minutes long, with no intermission.

The Lifespan of a Fact will be directed by BTG's Vice President Sheilah O'Grady (Beverly), with Assistant Directed by Morgan Ayres (Palos Heights), and produced by BTG General Manager Katie Duffy Regalado (Beverly).

For this production we have an extraordinary team of exclusively Beverly resident all-stars! Our promising young intern, Jim Fingal, will be played by Isaiah Pinzino. Our passionate and highly confident writer, John D'Agata, will be played by Patrick Allen. And last but not least, the cautious no-funny-business editor, Emily Penrose, will be played by Jane Flynn-Royko. Ms. Flynn-Royko was last seen with BTG as Mrs. Peacock in our winter play Clue and has since become a member of the guild.

Consider finishing out your summer and celebrating Back-to-School time with BTG! We are Chicago's longest running community theatre company. This 'store-front theatre' style smaller-scale production will be in the gallery of the Fine Arts Building of Morgan Park Academy, located at 2153 West 111th Street.



Photo Credit: John Gronkowski

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