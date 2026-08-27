 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

THAT'S WEIRD, GRANDMA'S 25TH BIRTHDAY to Play Neo-Futurist Theater

Performances will run August 23 – September 6, 2026 at The Neo-Futurist Theater.

By:
THAT'S WEIRD, GRANDMA'S 25TH BIRTHDAY to Play Neo-Futurist Theater

Join the fun this summer as PlayMakers Laboratory celebrates a major milestone at That's Weird, Grandma's 25th Birthday, marking a quarter century of the company's long-running original sketch comedy show. Directed by Program Director Brandon Cloyd, the family-friendly comedy extravaganza will play five performances only August 23 – September 6, 2026 at the Neo-Futurist Theater.

That's Weird, Grandma's 25th Birthday features current Company Members with PML emeritus members making cameo appearances throughout the run. The cast includes Company Members Linnaea Groh, Indi Gutierrez Marrero, Macaria Chaparro Martinez, Barry Irving, Lucas Johnson, Yongwoo Park, Lee Peters, Allison Sokolowski, Brad Stevens and Lex Mann Turner, with emeritus cameos by Ashley Bland, Ricky Harris, Sam Nieves & Kate Staiger (August 23), Brandon Cloyd, Meredith Ibey Milliron & Joseph Schupbach (August 29), Annie Calhoun, Tom Malinowski, Zoe Schwartz & Jason Sperling (August 30), Mary Winn Heider, Aneshia Morishita & Mary Tilden (September 5) and Ruby Gibson & Madison Grady (September 6).

That's Weird, Grandma features adaptations of stories written during PML's creative writing residencies in Chicago elementary schools. PML's ensemble of professional actors, comedians and musicians bring the young authors' stories to life as raucous sketches, songs and movement pieces, performing first for students in their schools and then for the public. These stories – from hilarious dialogues between unlikely characters to poignant pleas for social change, along with classic stories adapted by emeritus members – all resonate with adults while celebrating the imaginations of young people.


Photo Credit: Evan Hanover.
Click Here to Get Tickets
More on Neo-Futurist Theater
Upcoming Shows
That's Weird, Grandma's 25th Birthday
8/23 - 9/6/2026
Recent Articles
PlayMakers Laboratory Will Celebrate THAT'S WEIRD, GRANDMA'S 25TH BIRTHDAY
PlayMakers Laboratory Will Celebrate THAT'S WEIRD, GRANDMA'S 25TH BIRTHDAY
6/1/2026
Don't Miss a Chicago News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS

Fleetwood Max in Chicago Fleetwood Max
Raue Center For The Arts (10/03-10/03)
Love Story: A Tribute to Taylor Swift in Chicago Love Story: A Tribute to Taylor Swift
Raue Center For The Arts (11/07-11/07)
Mean Girls in Chicago Mean Girls
Paramount Theatre (8/26-10/11)
Rotary Rocks The Raue: James Garner's Tribute to Johnny Cash in Chicago Rotary Rocks The Raue: James Garner's Tribute to Johnny Cash
Raue Center For The Arts (10/24-10/24)
The Dave Matthews Tribute Band in Chicago The Dave Matthews Tribute Band
Raue Center For The Arts (9/25-9/25)
Blond Ambition: A Tribute to Madonna in Chicago Blond Ambition: A Tribute to Madonna
Raue Center For The Arts (11/07-11/07)
Memphis The Musical in Chicago Memphis The Musical
Studebaker Theater at the Fine Arts Building (10/24-10/25)
The Beautiful Game In Concert in Chicago The Beautiful Game In Concert
Athenaeum Center for Thought and Culture (8/31-8/31)
for colored girls who considered suicide when the rainbow is enuf in Chicago for colored girls who considered suicide when the rainbow is enuf
eta Creative Arts Foundation (8/01-8/30) PHOTOS VIDEOS
Steve Solomon's My Mother's Italian, My Father's Jewish and I'm in Therapy in Chicago Steve Solomon's My Mother's Italian, My Father's Jewish and I'm in Therapy
ECC Arts Center (4/09-4/09)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets