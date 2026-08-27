THAT'S WEIRD, GRANDMA'S 25TH BIRTHDAY to Play Neo-Futurist Theater

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Join the fun this summer as PlayMakers Laboratory celebrates a major milestone at That's Weird, Grandma's 25th Birthday, marking a quarter century of the company's long-running original sketch comedy show. Directed by Program Director Brandon Cloyd, the family-friendly comedy extravaganza will play five performances only August 23 – September 6, 2026 at the Neo-Futurist Theater.

That's Weird, Grandma's 25th Birthday features current Company Members with PML emeritus members making cameo appearances throughout the run. The cast includes Company Members Linnaea Groh, Indi Gutierrez Marrero, Macaria Chaparro Martinez, Barry Irving, Lucas Johnson, Yongwoo Park, Lee Peters, Allison Sokolowski, Brad Stevens and Lex Mann Turner, with emeritus cameos by Ashley Bland, Ricky Harris, Sam Nieves & Kate Staiger (August 23), Brandon Cloyd, Meredith Ibey Milliron & Joseph Schupbach (August 29), Annie Calhoun, Tom Malinowski, Zoe Schwartz & Jason Sperling (August 30), Mary Winn Heider, Aneshia Morishita & Mary Tilden (September 5) and Ruby Gibson & Madison Grady (September 6).

That's Weird, Grandma features adaptations of stories written during PML's creative writing residencies in Chicago elementary schools. PML's ensemble of professional actors, comedians and musicians bring the young authors' stories to life as raucous sketches, songs and movement pieces, performing first for students in their schools and then for the public. These stories – from hilarious dialogues between unlikely characters to poignant pleas for social change, along with classic stories adapted by emeritus members – all resonate with adults while celebrating the imaginations of young people.



Photo Credit: Evan Hanover.

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