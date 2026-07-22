Spotlight: THE LITTLE MERMAID at The Uptown Music Theater
See Disney's The Little Mermaid Live!
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Presented by Click for Tickets
Experience the phenomenal full Broadway production of Disney's The Little Mermaid this summer! Stunning choreography, stellar voices, exquisite costumes, and a magnificent set will amaze every generation.
This timeless love story follows King Triton's daughter Ariel on an adventurous quest about identity, community, and finding the strength of your inner voice. With its irresistible songs, including "Under the Sea," "Kiss the Girl," and “Part of Your World”, Disney's The Little Mermaid will capture your heart!
Save 10%: Use Promo Code DISNEY26
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Disney's The Little Mermaid
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