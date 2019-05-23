Short Story Theatre Hosts an Evening of Storytelling

Short Story Theatre presents an evening of four warm, wise and wonderful true storieson Thursday, JUNE 20, 2019, at 7:30 p.m. at Miramar Bistro, 301 Waukegan Ave. in Highwood. Tickets are $10 at the door. For pre-show dinner reservations (mention Short Story Theatre): 847-433-1078. Drinks are available during the show. For all other information, contact Donna@shortstorytheatre.com.

Emma Kowalenko, currently of Highwood, born in Casablanca, discovers an untold story about her life in "Once Upon a Paris Phone Booth."

In "My Magical Golf Cart," Elizabeth Ury of Deerfield, making her debut with Short Story Theatre, learns that an ordinary golf cart can teach a lesson in humanity.

Highland Park resident and realtor Marjorie Rissman shares her true story about how running open houses can be a "Scary Business."

Larry Glazer of Glenview reveals the secrets of "The Gorilla Swing" in his story about his daughter's adventure of being only one of two girls among 100 boys playing Little League baseball.

Short Story Theatre was founded in 2012 and is dedicated to promoting storytelling as a vibrant, contemporary art form. Co-founder and Producer Donna Lubow says, "Stories are creative non-fiction, based on personal experiences. Our troupe of more than fifty members from Chicago and the northern suburbs melds writing skills and performance skills to entertain and inspire audiences."

For more information and for guidelines for submission: www.shortstorytheatre.com.

BIOS OF STORYTELLERS:

Emma Alexandra Kowalenko founded Kowalenko Consulting Group (KCG) in 1988. At KCG located in Highland Park, Illinois, she is strategist, environmental planner, and change management implementer. Of eastern European heritage, born in Casablanca, Morocco, Ms. Kowalenko at the age of 11 emigrated to the U.S. with her parents. Fluent in six languages, small business advocate, oral historian, poet, and mixed media visual artist, she is passionate about giving visibility and voice to the unseen and the unheard. She believes that storytelling represents the human lifeline to the past and the future. Currently serving as an emeritus board member, she is one of the founders of East on Central Journal of Arts and Letters, currently in its 18th year of publication, based in Highland Park, Illinois and an active member of the Sister Cities Foundation of Highland Park. Emma promotes cultural and educational exchanges with Sister Cities Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, Modena, Italy, and Jerucham, Israel. Other active civic and nonprofit involvement includes the Highland Park and Highwood Historical Societies, the Modenese Mutual Aid Society, and the Highwood Bocce Club.

Elizabeth Uryis a Senior Care Advocate and owner of PrimeLife Care. She has worked in the senior services industry for 15 plus years after a career in the hospitality industry. Working with families of different generations has given her insight on the complexities of relationships and that it always comes back to love. The theme through her life seems to be bringing people together through music, movement, art and storytelling. Some of her projects include creating a flashmob, a dance aerobics program for over 60 somethings, clowning at life-care communities, drum circles with storytelling and an art show with original pieces created by a group of memory being surrounded by family and friends. As a soon to be empty nester she looks forward to more time creating and learning and spending time with her husband,Ira of 21 years.

Marjorie Rissman grew up on Long Island surrounded by duck and potato farms but made her escape at 14 when she went to boarding school, then college, then graduate school. After her sister passed away several years ago, Marjorie found solace in writing and creating poetry. More recently she has begun to write memoirs under the wings of Jennifer Dotson. When she is not writing, Marjorie sells residential real estate and enjoys solving jigsaw puzzles. She has two sons and four wonderful grandchildren.

Larry Glazer has always found a way to work in entertaining jobs that amuse him and inspire creativity. As a teenager he sold cokes at White Sox baseball games. In college, Larry was a disc jockey and newscaster at several commercial radio stations. He made a career selling broadcast advertising for over 200 U.S. Radio and TV stations. Retired, Larry now works at a golf course part- time and tries to play golf full-time. Some of his creative writings have been published in 2 national magazines, the Skokie Northlight Theatre Magazine and on The White Sox scoreboard.





