SWEENEY TODD to Open at Big Noise Theatre

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Big Noise Theatre will begin their 2026-2027 season with SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET. With music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by Hugh Wheeler from an adaptation by Christopher Bond, the musical thriller originally directed on Broadway by Harold Prince and with orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick will be playing just a few minutes outside of Chicago through November 1, 2026 featuring a full 24 piece orchestra and original orchestrations!

A deliciously dark musical with a razor-sharp wit and wicked twists & turns, Stephen Sondheim slices into a dark tale of revenge and obsession. When barber Sweeney Todd returns to London seeking vengeance, he forms a chilling partnership with Mrs. Lovett, whose meat pies are about to contain more than meets the eye. With a hauntingly beautiful score and a story that's equal parts sinister and spellbinding, SWEENEY TODD is a bold theatrical experience that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats.

The production is directed by Mark J. Bracken Jr., with Tommy Novak as Assistant Director. Additionally, Aaron Kaplan serves as Music Director and Anna Roemer as Choreographer. The production team includes Patrick Ham (Scenic Design), Martha Shuford (Costume Design), Jade Andrews (Assistant Costume Design), Aaron Lichamer (Lighting Design), Mike Patrick (Sound Design), Persephone Lawrence (Prop Design), Roberto Puig (Hair, Wig, and Makeup Design), David Geinosky (Charge Artist), David Blixt (Intimacy and Violence Director), Cecilia Pinto (Dramaturg), Hannah Weiss (Stage Manager), Sage Brown (Assistant Stage Manager), and Martha Shuford (Producer).

The cast features Christopher Ratliff as Sweeney Todd and Margaret Garafalo as Mrs. Lovett, with Chuck Quinn IV as Anthony, Lisa Buhelos as Johanna, Henry Lombardo as Tobias, Jon Cunningham as Judge Turphin, Sarah Breidenbach as Beggar Woman, Korey White as Beadle Bamford, Travis Monroe Neese as Pirelli, and Jack Taylor as Jonas Fogg. The ensemble includes McKenna Batterson, Nadya Beyar (Dance Captain), Regan Bobich, Adonis Claybourne, Will Ehrlich, Aron Gomez, Bill Gordon, Michael Kirby, Mark Laska, Samantha Mayer, Meghan McLaughlin, Ana Isabel Passero, Sophie Smekens, Jack Taylor, and Maddy Taylor. Understudies include Regan Bobich (Johanna), Will Ehrlich (Anthony), Aron Gomez (Tobias), Bill Gordon (Sweeney Todd), Michael Kirby (Beadle Bamford), Ana Isabel Passero (Mrs. Lovett), Sophie Smekens (Beggar Woman), and Jack Taylor (Pirelli).

The production will be performed at Prairie Lakes Community Center, located at 515 East Thacker Street Des Plaines, IL 60016. The show opens Friday, October 16th, 2026 at 7:30pm, with performances following on Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30pm and Sunday afternoons at 2:00pm until November 1st, 2026. Runtime is approximately 2 hours and 45 minutes, which includes a 15 minute intermission. Special rates available for groups of 15 or more. Use code GROUP or call 847.220.7268 for more information.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 33 Days 07 Hrs 14 Min 58 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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