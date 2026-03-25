Refracted Theatre Company Reveals 2026 Season - I'M GONNA MARRY YOU TOBEY MAGUIRE and More

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Refracted Theatre Company has revealed its 2026 season, featuring I’m Gonna Marry You Tobey Maguire by Samantha Hurley, directed by Tyler Struble. Following its Off-Broadway premiere in 2023 and an eight-week London engagement, the production will run September 18 - October 31 at The Den Theatre. The season also marks the return of Role Call, Refracted’s free, community-centered reading series, with events scheduled throughout the year.

The 2026 season includes:

I’m Gonna Marry You Tobey Maguire

CHICAGO PREMIERE

September 18 - October 31

Written by Samantha Hurley

Directed by Tyler Struble

Previews: Friday, Sept. 18 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 19 at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 20 at 3 p.m. and Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Performance schedule:Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m.

Bookspan Theatre at The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Tickets go on sale in summer 2026

To cope with the absence of her father, neglect of her mother and ridicule by her classmates, eighth-grader and president of the Tobey Maguire Fan Club, Shelby Hinkley decides to risk it all for love, kidnap famous actor Tobey Maguire and marry him in her basement. Her fantasies of happily ever after start to crumble as she realizes Tobey may not be the charismatic, heartthrob actor she thinks she knows,while Tobey does everything he can to escape the clutches of his number one fan. A Y2K farce, I’m Gonna Marry You Tobey Maguire is a full-throttle explosion of our para-social relationships and the obsessions that detonate them.

Role Call

For more than three years, Refracted has hosted free community events during its Role Call series. Part book club, part performance, part debate and part community building, Refracted calls the artistic community together with the theatrically-curious Chicago community to investigate exciting works of theatre…in a setting where everyone has a role to play. Refracted will host several community Role Call events before launching its corporate and educational initiatives this year.

The 2026 season includes three Role Call in May, August and December with details to be announced.