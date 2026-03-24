Redtwist Theatre Sets New Dates for 'NIGHT MOTHER' This Spring

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Redtwist Theatre has announced new dates for ‘NIGHT, MOTHER by Marsha Norman, directed by Executive Artistic Director Dusty Brown, running April 16 through May 24, 2026 at Redtwist Theatre in Chicago.

Previews will take place April 16–18 at 7:30 p.m., with opening night set for April 19 at 3:30 p.m. The performance schedule includes Thursday through Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 3:30 p.m. The production runs approximately 90 minutes with no intermission.

Marsha Norman’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play follows Jessie, a woman facing personal and familial challenges, who makes a decision that leads to a single night of conversation with her mother. The play examines isolation, control, and the dynamics between mother and daughter.

The cast includes Anne Sheridan Smith as Jessie and Kathy Ruhl as Thelma.

The creative team features Dusty Brown (director), Ashley O’Neill (assistant director), Meredith Ernst (dramaturg), Madeleine Shows (Costume Designer), Nick Barletson (props designer), Harper Justus (sound designer), Bobbie Buie (scenic designer), Jeff Brain (technical director), Piper Kirchhofer (lighting designer), and Ruby Lowe (master electrician).

Two understudy performances are scheduled for May 3 at 3:30 p.m. and May 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Ticket Information

Performances will take place at Redtwist Theatre, 1044 W. Bryn Mawr Avenue in Chicago. Tickets range from $10 to $60, with discounts available for seniors, students, and veterans. Pay-what-you-can tickets will be available for Friday performances.