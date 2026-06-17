Raue Center to Host 8th Annual 6x6 Project Art Auction & Exhibition

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Raue Center For The Arts will invite the community to celebrate creativity, connect with local artists, and support arts education at the 8th Annual 6x6 Project Art Auction & Exhibition on Saturday, June 27, 2026, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Raue Center For The Arts, 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake.

The 6x6 Project brings together artists of all ages and abilities to create original artwork on 6-by-6-inch canvases. Since January, community members have transformed blank canvases into unique works of art that will be showcased as part of this beloved annual fundraiser.

All submitted artwork is available for online viewing and bidding from Saturday, June 13, 2026, at 9 a.m. at charityauction.bid/6x6project2026. Bidding will continue through 8 p.m. on June 27, culminating during the free public reception at Raue Center.

Guests are invited to mix and mingle with participating artists, enjoy live entertainment and refreshments, browse over 200 original works of art displayed in a spectacular mosaic installation, and place bids on their favorite pieces.

In honor of the 8th Anniversary of the 6x6 Project, Raue Center has invited eight featured artists to create exclusive works on 8' x 8' canvases. These unique artworks will be showcased alongside the traditional 6' x 6' submissions and included in the online auction running June 13–27, 2026.

“In the past seven years, hundreds of artists have contributed more than 1,700 original works of art to support Raue Center's educational programs,” said Michelle Nowland, Chair of the 6x6 Project. “Every year, we are amazed by the creativity, generosity, and enthusiasm of our community. The online auction allows anyone, whether they're across town or across the country, to participate and support the arts.”

Since its inception in 2019, the 6x6 Project has raised more than $100,000 in support of Raue Center's educational initiatives. All proceeds from the fundraiser directly benefit Mission Imagination and Raue Center School For The Arts, helping provide meaningful arts experiences and educational opportunities for thousands of children and families throughout the region.

The event is made possible through the generous support of its sponsors and community partners. Raue Center extends special thanks to Willow Springs Charitable Trust, Rosenmayer Family Foundation, and Miller Verchota, Inc. for their sponsorship of this year's event. Additional gratitude goes to the partner locations and local supporters, including Abalabix Books, Creative Arts, Inc., Mainstreet Art Center, Material Things Artisan Market, Reprographics, Piano Trends, and Kitchen Outfitters, whose support helps make this community-wide celebration of art possible.

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