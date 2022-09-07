Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Possibilities Theater Company To Open Season with Zack Peercys GREETINGS

GREETINGS by Zack Peercy stars Effie Rose as Amy and Liv McDaniel as Caroline.

Sep. 07, 2022  

Possibilities Theatre Company announces the first play of its full season, Zack Peercys Greetings.

GREETINGS is the first two parts of the ongoing saga of Amy and Caroline's relationship. In 2013, Amy and Caroline reconnect in a cemetery after an end-of-summer breakup. Then in 2019, Amy and Caroline try to keep their friendship together as it drifts apart.

Written by Zack Peercy and presented by Possibilities Theatre Company, GREETINGS will check in on Amy and Caroline's story every six years until a Goodbye is written. Effie Rose (she/her) plays Amy and Liv McDaniel (she/they) plays Caroline.

Playing Thursday, September 8th at 9 PM, Friday, September 9th at 9 PM, Saturday, September 10th at 7:30 PM, and Sunday, September 11th at 7 PM at Elgin Arts Showcase, 164 Division St, Elgin, IL 60120 (9/8-9/10), and Unity Lutheran Church, 1212 W Balmoral Ave, Chicago, IL 60640 (9/11)

Elgin Ticket Link: https://www.elginfringefestival.com/product-page/greetings

Tickets are $7 a person, and each person must also purchase a $3 Elgin Fringe button as this is the "pass" to get into the festival. Please note: as this is in junction with the Elgin Fringe Festival, we're unable to offer tickets at a suggested donation price for Elgin performances.

Chicago Ticket Link: https://www.eventcombo.com/e/greetings-chicago-premiere-56644

Tickets are a suggested $10 donation per person. In the event you're unable to make the $10 donation, please email possibilitiestheatrecompany@gmail.com to reserve your tickets!

GREETINGS by Zack Peercy stars Effie Rose as Amy and Liv McDaniel as Caroline .Directed by Zack Peercy, produced by Melody DeRogatis, with casting direction by Kevin Blair.

Be sure to buy your tickets soon for what promises to be an amazing production.

