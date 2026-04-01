Porchlight Music Theatre Adds Third Performance Of PORCHLIGHT IN CONCERT FOLLIES

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Award-winning Porchlight Music Theatre has announced a third performance, Saturday, April 25 at 2 p.m., of its Porchlight in Concert production of Follies. Follies will now play Saturday, April 25 at 2 and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 26 at 2 p.m. at the Studebaker Theater, 410 S. Michigan Ave. The star-studded cast includes Michelle Duffy (Broadway's Leap of Faith, Drury Lane's Sister Act) as “Phyllis Rogers Stone,” Angela Ingersoll (Jeff Award-winner for Porchlight's End of the Rainbow) as “Sally Durant Plummer,” Anthony Rapp (Broadway's Rent and If/Then) as “Benjamin Stone,” Stephen Wallem (Ravinia Festival Sondheim Series and TV's “Nurse Jackie”) as “Buddy Plummer” and other notables. This staged concert performance features music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by James Goldman and is directed by Artistic Director Michael Weber and music directed by Linda Madonia.

Porchlight in Concert debuted in 2024 with sold out performances of Sunday in the Park with George. In spring 2026, Porchlight returns to the Studebaker for a limited engagement of another Stephen Sondheim classic, Follies.

Winner of seven Tony Awards, including Best Score, Follies is a dazzling and bittersweet exploration of love, loss and the passage of time. Set at the reunion of the legendary “Weismann Follies” company on the eve of their crumbling theater's demolition, former showgirls reunite one last time, reliving their heyday and confronting the choices that shaped their lives. With iconic songs like “Broadway Baby” “I'm Still Here” and “Losing My Mind,” this Sondheim gem blends haunting nostalgia with a show-stopping score in a moving celebration of dreams and regrets.

Additional Follies cast members include Anastasia Arnold (Young Sally); John Cardone (Max Deems); John Concepcion (Roscoe); Teagan Earley (Young Phyllis); Felicia P. Fields (Hattie Walker); James Harms (Theodore Whitman); Beck Hokanson (Kevin); Cecilia Iole (Young Heidi); Will Koski (Young Buddy); John Marshall Jr. (Young Ben); Susie McMonagle (Carlotta Campion); Lauren Miller (Heidi Schiller); Mary Robin Roth (Emily Whitman); Genevieve Thiers (Christine Donovan); Sybyl Walker (Solange LaFitte); Honey West (Stella Deems) and Dennis Zacek (Dmitri Weismann).