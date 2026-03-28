Photos: Idle Muse Theatre Company's THE THREE MUSKETEERS

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Check out production photos for Idle Muse Theatre Company's production of The Three Musketeers, running through April 25 at The Edge Off-Broadway Theater in Chicago.

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The show is written by Robert Kauzlaric, directed by Idle Muse Artistic Director Evan Jackson, adapted from the novel by Alexandre Dumas, and originally commissioned for the 2010 Illinois Shakespeare Festival.

The cast includes Troy Schaeflein (D’Artagnan), Jack Sharkey (Athos), Boomer Lusink (Porthos), Xavier Lagunas (Aramis), Jennifer Mohr (Milady), Joel Thompson (Rochefort), Eric Duhon (Richelieu), Benjamin Jouras (Louis XIII/Buckingham), Erik Schnitger (Treville), Vanessa Copeland (Jane Felton/Bonacieux), Brendan Hutt (Laporte), Sam Neel (Combat Ensemble), Jamie Redwood (Cosntance), Caty Gordon (Queen Anne), Ian Saderholm (u/s D’Artagnan), Elise Soeder (u/s Milady), Emily Pfriem (u/s Constance, u/s Jane Felton), Emely Cuestas (u/s Queen Anne), Alex George (u/s Porthos), Malachi Marrero (u/s Rochefort), Rick Adams (u/s Combat Ensemble), Derek Preston Ray (u/s Louis XIII/Buckingham), and Alex Hultman (u/s Laporte, u/s Aramis).

Check out production photos here!

Photo credit: Steven Townshend, Distant Era



Xavier Lagunas, Jack Sharkey and Boomer Lusink



Caty Gordon and Benjamin Jouras



Xavier Lagunas, Jack Sharkey, Troy Schaeflein and Boomer Lusink



Troy Schaeflein and Joel Thompson



Eric Duhon



Jennifer Mohr and Eric Duhon



Troy Schaeflein



Jamie Redwood and Troy Schaeflein



Jack Sharkey and Jennifer Mohr



Jack Sharkey



Troy Schaeflein and Eric Duhon