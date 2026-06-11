Photos: Gary Cole and More in CATCH AS CATCH CAN at Steppenwolf Theatre Company
See photos of Cole onstage alongside Audrey Francis, Tim Hopper and Sarah Charipar.
Steppenwolf Theatre Company is concluding its 50th Anniversary Season with the Chicago premiere of Mia Chung’s Catch as Catch Can, directed by ensemble member Amy Morton. The production is now playing through July 12, 2026 in Steppenwolf’s Downstairs Theater. Get a first look at photos!
Longtime ensemble member Gary Cole returns to the Chicago stage for the first time in over 25 years, joined by fellow ensemble members Audrey Francis and Tim Hopper with Sarah Charipar.
When a prodigal son returns to blue collar New England, his homecoming sets off a spiraling crisis for two families, threatening not only their relationships but their very identities. In Mia Chung’s wildly inventive Catch as Catch Can, three actors take on six roles, bridging generation and gender, in a theatrical tour-de-force that upends the kitchen sink drama and asks what happens when we refuse to play the roles we’re prescribed. Spanning hilarity, stunning virtuosity and outright horror, this ferocious Chicago premiere – led by an all-ensemble cast – must be witnessed to be believed.
Photo credit: Michael Brosilow
Tim Hopper, Gary Cole and Audrey Francis
Gary Cole and Tim Hopper
Gary Cole, Tim Hopper and Audrey Francis
Gary Cole, Tim Hopper and Audrey Francis
Tim Hopper and Gary Cole
Tim Hopper, Audrey Francis and Gary Cole
Tim Hopper and Gary Cole
Gary Cole, Audrey Francis and Tim Hopper
Tim Hopper, Gary Cole and Audrey Francis
Tim Hopper and Gary Cole
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Catch as Catch Can
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