PARTY GIRL To Perform At Stars And Garters Theater
The performance will take place on September 26 & 27th.
Party Girl comes to Stars and Garters Theater for performances on September 26 and 27 at 8:30pm (3914 N Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60613).
This party girl just wants to have fun and be sexy. And never think about the economy. Or death. After years of losing love, scraping by at minimum wage, and smoking weak-ass weed, she's determined to have the most fabulous night ever, at any cost. Even blood.
Writer and performer Abigail Jensen makes her Chicago debut following performances of Party Girl at The Rat and The Tank's 2026 LimeFest in New York City.
After completing her bachelor's at Missouri State University, Abigail followed her love of theatre and mountains to Glasgow, Scotland, where she earned her master's in Playwriting and Dramaturgy and premiered her play Sex Diaries of an Ex-Catholic at the Alasdair Cameron and Edinburgh Fringe festivals. She is now based in New York City. Party Girl is her first solo show.
'I'(M) Willing to bleed my real blood for this show,' says Jensen. "But not really. That's a joke. Or is it? You don't know what kind of freak I am!"
Guess you'll have to find out. More details and tickets can be found at starsandgarterstheater.com/show/party-girl/.
|
Fleetwood Max
Raue Center For The Arts (10/03-10/03)
|
Love Story: A Tribute to Taylor Swift
Raue Center For The Arts (11/07-11/07)
|
Mean Girls
Paramount Theatre (8/26-10/11)
|
Rotary Rocks The Raue: James Garner's Tribute to Johnny Cash
Raue Center For The Arts (10/24-10/24)
|
The Dave Matthews Tribute Band
Raue Center For The Arts (9/25-9/25)
|
Blond Ambition: A Tribute to Madonna
Raue Center For The Arts (11/07-11/07)
|
Memphis The Musical
Studebaker Theater at the Fine Arts Building (10/24-10/25)
|
The Beautiful Game In Concert
Athenaeum Center for Thought and Culture (8/31-8/31)
|
for colored girls who considered suicide when the rainbow is enuf
eta Creative Arts Foundation (8/01-8/30) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|
An Evening with David Sedaris
Raue Center For The Arts (10/12-10/12)