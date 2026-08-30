PARTY GIRL To Perform At Stars And Garters Theater

NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Party Girl comes to Stars and Garters Theater for performances on September 26 and 27 at 8:30pm (3914 N Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60613).

This party girl just wants to have fun and be sexy. And never think about the economy. Or death. After years of losing love, scraping by at minimum wage, and smoking weak-ass weed, she's determined to have the most fabulous night ever, at any cost. Even blood.

Writer and performer Abigail Jensen makes her Chicago debut following performances of Party Girl at The Rat and The Tank's 2026 LimeFest in New York City.

After completing her bachelor's at Missouri State University, Abigail followed her love of theatre and mountains to Glasgow, Scotland, where she earned her master's in Playwriting and Dramaturgy and premiered her play Sex Diaries of an Ex-Catholic at the Alasdair Cameron and Edinburgh Fringe festivals. She is now based in New York City. Party Girl is her first solo show.

'I'(M) Willing to bleed my real blood for this show,' says Jensen. "But not really. That's a joke. Or is it? You don't know what kind of freak I am!"

Guess you'll have to find out. More details and tickets can be found at starsandgarterstheater.com/show/party-girl/.

Don't Miss a Chicago News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming