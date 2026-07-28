Northlight Theatre to Cut Ribbon on New Evanston Home

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Northlight Theatre will cut the ribbon on its new home in Evanston on Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 10am. In attendance will be Executive Director Timothy J. Evans, Artistic Director BJ Jones, Northlight's board of directors, staff and supporters, Majority Leader of the Illinois House of Representatives Robyn Gabel, former Evanston Mayor Steve Hagerty, and a representative from Governor J.B. Pritzker's office will mark the beginning of a new era in Evanston.

Northlight Theatre's new theater, education, and community space is a major component in the arts and cultural scene in Chicagoland and the North Shore and features 287 comfortable seats with excellent sight lines, state-of-the-art sound and lighting systems, a dedicated box office and contemporary bar in the lobby, a second-floor rehearsal and event space, and lounge and gathering areas on the first and second floors.Located in the heart of downtown, with easy, nearby access to parking and public transportation via CTA and Metra, Northlight will contribute to a vibrant local economy and will serve as an economic driver for downtown Evanston.

The inaugural season in Evanston will begin on September 9, 2026, with the world premiere of The Front Page, adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher from the original by Ben Hecht and Charles MacArthur. The production, directed by Artistic Director BJ Jones and featuring Kate Fry and Timothy Edward Kane, runs September 9 - October 18, 2026 with the opening set for Friday, September 18, 2026.

About Northlight Theatre

Northlight Theatre aspires to promote change of perspective and encourage compassion by exploring the depth of our humanity across a bold spectrum of theatrical experiences, reflecting our community to the world and the world to our community.

Founded in 1974 with its inaugural season in 1975-76, the organization has mounted over 250 productions, including more than 45 world premieres. Northlight has earned 238 Joseph Jefferson Award nominations and 37 Awards, as well as 11 Edgerton Foundation for New Play Awards. As one of the area's premier theatre companies, Northlight is a regional magnet for critical and professional acclaim, as well as talent of the highest quality.

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