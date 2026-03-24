Music Institute Of Chicago To Host 95th Anniversary Gala Honoring Lyric Opera, Bill Kurtis, And Marta Aznavoorian

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The Music Institute of Chicago will host its 95th Anniversary Gala on Monday, May 18, 2026 at 5:30 p.m. at the Four Seasons Hotel Chicago.

The evening will include the presentation of the Dushkin Award to Lyric Opera of Chicago, the Cultural Visionary Award for Chicago to Bill Kurtis and Donna La Pietra, and the Colburn Award for Teaching Excellence to faculty member Marta Aznavoorian.

Proceeds from the gala support the Music Institute’s teaching and performance programs, including scholarships, community engagement initiatives, and educational services for students across Illinois.

The event will begin with a cocktail reception followed by dinner, performances by students and faculty, and an awards presentation. In honor of Lyric Opera of Chicago, baritone Finn Sagal will perform alongside pianist Craig Terry.

The Dushkin Award recognizes contributions to music and music education and has previously been awarded to artists including Wynton Marsalis, Stephen Sondheim, and Yo-Yo Ma.

The Cultural Visionary Award for Chicago recognizes civic and cultural leadership. This year’s honorees, Bill Kurtis and Donna La Pietra, have worked across media, storytelling, and cultural initiatives in Chicago.

The Colburn Award for Teaching Excellence will be presented to Marta Aznavoorian, a pianist and educator who has performed internationally and teaches at the Music Institute and DePaul University.

Ticket Information

The gala will take place at the Four Seasons Hotel Chicago, 120 East Delaware Place. Individual tickets are $750, with table sponsorships starting at $10,000.